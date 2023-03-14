According to news on March 14, OnePlus employees conducted a blind test of OnePlus Ace 2V in Shenzhen. Without knowing the price of the mobile phone,A girl estimated the price range of the mobile phone by simply getting started. She thought that the price of OnePlus Ace 2V was around 3,500, and some netizens estimated that it would sell for at least 3,000.

In order to create a flagship texture, OnePlus Ace 2V canceled the screen plastic bracket that affects the feel and aesthetics, and achieved an extremely narrow frame as narrow as 1.46mm through the direct bonding of the screen and the middle frame of the fuselage, bringing a more advanced visual perception And more comfortable grip experience.

Moreover, the glass back cover of OnePlus Ace 2V uses a new technology, and the black rock color matching uses a new silk technology.The glass surface is etched multiple times to create a silk-like touch; the celadon glass process is used to give the glass back cover a jade texture.

In terms of core configuration, OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship processor, starting with 12GB memory, 256GB large storage, and 16GB+512GB top version to choose from, the battery is 5000mAh, and supports 80W priority flash charging.

In addition, on the basis of the flagship performance configuration, OnePlus Ace 2V is also equipped with two exclusive self-developed game black technologies, the game frame stabilization engine 2.0 and the game cloud computing private network, to improve the game frame rate experience and network speed stability. Provide users with a more stable and smooth gaming experience.

The starting price of the machine is 2299 yuan.

