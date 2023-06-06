Girls flea market: Does the platform have payment difficulties?

Now About You has also ended the cooperation with girls flea market. girls flea market

The online second-hand trade, girls’ flea market, apparently has payment difficulties. As numerous customers on rating platforms and social networks report, there have been no payouts or very late payouts for months. Private individuals can advertise and sell their used clothing at the girls’ flea market. Payment will be made via the dealer settled.

Just last Thursday, the consumer advice center in Baden-Württemberg published an article, warning against buying and selling through the platform. Accordingly, the complaints would have accumulated. The consumer center advises users to first set a deadline for paying out the money. “If the deadline has expired and no payment has been received, you should file a criminal complaint with the police and open a dunning procedure online,” it continues.

Prosecutors are examining the case

As the public prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart confirmed to Gründerszene, several reports have already been filed. It is currently being checked “whether there are sufficient actual indications of criminally relevant behavior.”