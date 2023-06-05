Girocard: That’s why 46 million EC cards are now being exchanged

picture alliance / Goldmann | Goldman

By the end of 2023, the German Savings Banks and Giro Association plans to exchange a third of its 46 million Girocards to enable online purchases and Apple Pay, as reported by the “Handelsblatt”. The entire exchange is to be spread over three years. Accordingly, the Maestro and V-Pay functions on the Girocards will be replaced by Mastercard and Visa. However, it should still be a matter of debit cards. In many cases, the approval for the exchange is already in the current terms and conditions, but the Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken would probably obtain an extra approval for the changes.

The EC card was already replaced by the Girocard in 2007, and yet many people still know it by its old name. Now there is a change for many users. According to the “Handelsblatt” the Maestro and V-Pay functions on most Girocards will be replaced by Mastercard and Visa. So far, most Girocards from savings banks have used Mastercard’s Maestro function. However, the US payment group is discontinuing this function.

According to the report, the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV) plans to replace a third of its customers’ 46 million Girocards by the end of the year. All cards should therefore be exchanged within three years.

60 percent of savings banks have opted for Mastercard

The new function should make online purchases with giro cards possible, but they remain debit cards. Means: All payments will continue to be debited directly from the account. In addition to online purchases, customers can use the new cards for services like Apple Pay to use.

Both savings banks around 60 percent would have opted for the Girocard Mastercard decided the rest for Visa, the report goes on to say. Although Visa is retaining the counterpart to the expiring Maestro function, V-Pay, for the time being, many financial institutions are already giving their customers a Visa debit card.

New conditions already included in the terms and conditions

According to the “Handelsblatt”, the savings bank customers will probably not first ask the majority of their customers for approval for the card exchange. The reason: the new ones Card Conditions are already included in the existing General Terms and Conditions. This follows a court ruling two years ago that required banks to adjust their terms and conditions and get customer approval for the current fees.

In contrast, many credit unions, where the card exchange is to take place from the end of August, would have to ask their customers for approval for the new conditions. According to the report, the Federal Association of Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) has advised its members to obtain approval.

