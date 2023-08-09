Giuliani: «Stop new rules on private credit, SME financing at risk»

The founder of the parent company: “Tightening up the legislation would have only one consequence: depriving companies of the only alternative to financing through the banking channel”

by Alessandro Graziani

Listen to the audio version of the article

«I am absolutely against a regulatory tightening on the nascent private credit market. Tightening the legislation would have only one consequence: depriving companies of the only alternative to financing through the banking channel which, for regulatory reasons, is no longer able to serve all SMEs well. Blocking the development of private credit is a risk for the economy, especially for the Italian one». Pietro Giuliani, founder and president of Azimut Holding, has no doubts: the projects …

