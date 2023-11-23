Giulia’s murder, 42.1% of Italians want the death penalty for Filippo

Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta

Meloni government rejected on security

A sensational and surprising fact, which will cause much discussion in the political world and beyond. 42.1% of Italians – a very high percentage – are in favor of the death penalty if the guilt of the murderer is certain in murder cases such as that of Giulia Cecchettin. A heinous, terrible crime that affected all of Italy. 57.9% of the sample declared themselves against the death penalty. It is the main data of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Meloni government rejected on the issue of security. 57.1% of Italians believe that the executive should have done more. It only did enough on safety for 42.9%.

Between partiesIn terms of voting intentions, the Center-Right is essentially stable. Pd just under 20% and 5 Star Movement at 16.3%. Calenda’s action clearly beats Renzi’s Italia Viva.

