Home » Giulia’s murder, 42.1% of Italians want the death penalty for Filippo
Business

Giulia’s murder, 42.1% of Italians want the death penalty for Filippo

by admin
Giulia’s murder, 42.1% of Italians want the death penalty for Filippo

Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta

Meloni government rejected on security

A sensational and surprising fact, which will cause much discussion in the political world and beyond. 42.1% of Italians – a very high percentage – are in favor of the death penalty if the guilt of the murderer is certain in murder cases such as that of Giulia Cecchettin. A heinous, terrible crime that affected all of Italy. 57.9% of the sample declared themselves against the death penalty. It is the main data of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Meloni government rejected on the issue of security. 57.1% of Italians believe that the executive should have done more. It only did enough on safety for 42.9%.

Between partiesIn terms of voting intentions, the Center-Right is essentially stable. Pd just under 20% and 5 Star Movement at 16.3%. Calenda’s action clearly beats Renzi’s Italia Viva.

Survey November 23

Survey November 23

Survey November 23

Survey November 23

Survey November 23

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  "I'll tell you about my odyssey in Milan with the brand new electric car"

You may also like

Third laureate The Best Entrepreneur of Limburg: Tekla...

Vanguard Lifestrategy 80: Opinions and Reviews

UBS research report floods the screen: Central Huijin...

Expansion of the telecom giant – Swisscom in...

The EU in a complex and contested world

The financing balance of the two cities increased...

This is how much subsidy there is for...

Liberty Completes Migration to 85% of Mobile Customers:...

Soumahoro, that suspicious money to buy the villa....

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy