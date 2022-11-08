The flash news went around the world of shipping in a flash. The tweet of the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto anticipated everyone. Giuseppe Bono, the former CEO of Fincantieri, died. The agencies then began to beat memories, certificates of merit and condolences from government officials, politicians, entrepreneurs, associations. “He leaves us a great leader. For two decades at the helm of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono has made a fundamental contribution to the relaunch of Italian naval engineering which today can boast undisputed world leadership”, the top management of Fincantieri recalled in a note. Claudio Graziano and CEO Pierroberto Folgiero.

Calabrese, born in Pizzoni in the province of Vibo in 1944, a degree in Economics and Commerce and another recent honoris causa in naval engineering, Bono was 78 years old. He leaves behind his wife and two children. And a vast wealth of experience, which had seen him just recently, after leaving Fincantieri by decision of the Draghi government, to land in the new Mare di Nomisma think-tank.

He had been at the top of the shipbuilding giant from 2002 until April this year. Six mandates in a row, holding up to changes of government. He came from Finmeccanica where he joined in 1993 and where he had held various roles: from 1997 to 2000 he had been the general manager and then for two years CEO. His life was that of a long-time navigator. The untimely death of his father saw him emigrate to Turin, work in the factory during the day and study in the evening. At 19 he graduated, then graduated and entered the world of work. He began his career in 1963 with a training course in the administrative and management control area at Fiat-Finmeccanica, before joining Omeca (Fiat-Finmeccanica Group and Efim from 1968) and then from 1971 to 1993 in Efim. , of which he became general manager in 1991 and until ’93.

Then Finmeccanica, then in Trieste with Fincantieri, someone says why Silvio Berlusconi doesn’t like him. The company was Finmeccanica’s younger sister, so it could have been read as a step backwards. But Bono will engage the gear that will make Fincantieri a global shipbuilding giant, both in the cruise ship sector, where it is a leader, and in the military. Acquisitions, defense of airports, battles, roles in Confindustria, the reconstruction of the Genoa bridge until the exit from the scene.

It probably shouldn’t have been the end yet. Those who had spoken to him days ago had felt very excited, in his new private Roman office, perhaps about to receive a prestigious post from the Meloni government, such as the presidency of CDP or Leonardo. He didn’t have the time. He seems to have had a lung problem for years, which he would have always kept under control and which would not have prevented him from working hard anyway. It may be that this pathology, perhaps accompanied by the regret of not having been reconfirmed at the helm of Fincantieri, may have undermined his physique, then forced to give up suddenly.

The funeral will be held on Saturday 12 November at 12 in the Roman basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli. And of the Martyrs.