Home Business Giuseppe Busia, who is the head of the Anac and why the League attacks him
Business

Giuseppe Busia, who is the head of the Anac and why the League attacks him

by admin
Giuseppe Busia, who is the head of the Anac and why the League attacks him

ROME. From the series do not disturb the operator. It was enough for the anti-corruption president Giuseppe Busia to make some criticisms of the new Procurement Code, or “Salvini Code” as the Northern League immediately renamed it when they played the bass drum, and the anti-aircraft fire started. Indeed, more: the request for resignation. His fault? In the first instance on Wednesday, the president of Anac signaled the lack of transparency and the risk that with the new rules, which intervene heavily on the procurement mechanism, they risked reducing competition under the banner of doing quickly does not always mean doing well. Then yesterday, among other things, airing the risk that with direct assignments under 140,000 euros the mayor or the manager on duty could entrust the work to a friend of a friend, he re-launched his criticisms. For the League, these are “serious and unspeakable sentences”. «Busia should check and instead certifies that he is biased, not neutral, and therefore not credible». In summary: he must resign.
Shortly after Busia corrected (“corrupt administrators? Absolutely not, mayors are heroes”) and the Ministry of Infrastructures acknowledged the correction satisfied “for the success of the very harsh reaction of the League which produced the clarification”. Instead, all the oppositions defined the attack by the League as unacceptable.

“Pnrr unfeasible, the EU listen to us. Businesses can’t do it either.”

Gabriele De Stefani

Busia, lawyer and university professor, born in 1969 originally from Sassari, has taken the place of Raffaele Cantone since August 2020 after having been general secretary of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data for many years. As chairman of an independent authority, of course, he is fully entitled to intervene on these issues. The institutive law, in fact, identifies a precise mission for the Anac: the prevention of corruption in all areas of administrative activity. An activity that is carried out through supervision on various fronts: from the application of anti-corruption legislation and compliance with transparency obligations to the conferment of public offices, from conflicts of interest of officials to the assignment and execution – precisely – of public contracts. All aspects that perhaps the League (and also at MIT) have perhaps forgotten.

See also  "Energy costs are unsustainable: Biella companies are at risk of survival"

You may also like

Track closures: That’s why the train needs thousands...

Ubs, the return of Ermotti. Here are the...

GPT-5 raises concerns about AI security risks Musk...

Can arbitrators resolve the conflict?

Mexedia, revenues at 140.89 million. Net result at...

Book on inflation: Economist Höfgen calls for the...

Energy consumption in winter – Significantly less gas...

Procurement Code, the rule on women, young people...

Retailers of sewing and knitting needles under threat

Resolution 32 of 03/21/2023 – Resolution no. 32...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy