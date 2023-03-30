ROME. From the series do not disturb the operator. It was enough for the anti-corruption president Giuseppe Busia to make some criticisms of the new Procurement Code, or “Salvini Code” as the Northern League immediately renamed it when they played the bass drum, and the anti-aircraft fire started. Indeed, more: the request for resignation. His fault? In the first instance on Wednesday, the president of Anac signaled the lack of transparency and the risk that with the new rules, which intervene heavily on the procurement mechanism, they risked reducing competition under the banner of doing quickly does not always mean doing well. Then yesterday, among other things, airing the risk that with direct assignments under 140,000 euros the mayor or the manager on duty could entrust the work to a friend of a friend, he re-launched his criticisms. For the League, these are “serious and unspeakable sentences”. «Busia should check and instead certifies that he is biased, not neutral, and therefore not credible». In summary: he must resign.

Shortly after Busia corrected (“corrupt administrators? Absolutely not, mayors are heroes”) and the Ministry of Infrastructures acknowledged the correction satisfied “for the success of the very harsh reaction of the League which produced the clarification”. Instead, all the oppositions defined the attack by the League as unacceptable.

Busia, lawyer and university professor, born in 1969 originally from Sassari, has taken the place of Raffaele Cantone since August 2020 after having been general secretary of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data for many years. As chairman of an independent authority, of course, he is fully entitled to intervene on these issues. The institutive law, in fact, identifies a precise mission for the Anac: the prevention of corruption in all areas of administrative activity. An activity that is carried out through supervision on various fronts: from the application of anti-corruption legislation and compliance with transparency obligations to the conferment of public offices, from conflicts of interest of officials to the assignment and execution – precisely – of public contracts. All aspects that perhaps the League (and also at MIT) have perhaps forgotten.