Giuseppe Conte attacked in Tuscany, hit in the face by a no-vax. VIDEO

Conte attacked in the square, hit in the face by a no-vax

L’ex premier Conte attacked by a no-vax during an event in Massa, Tuscany. In the square for an electoral event, the leader of Five Stars movement was attacked in the face by a man. Giuseppe Conte was shaking hands with his supporters, when the man, with the excuse of wanting to shake his hand, hit him in the face, railing against the measures to contain the pandemic of Covid. Subsequently, the man was removed from the police.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE AGGRESSION

M55, Meloni: “Solidarity with Conte, violence must be condemned without hesitation”

“I express solidarity with the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte. All forms of violence must be condemned without hesitation. Dissent must be civil and respectful of individuals and political groups.” This was declared by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Piantedosi is called Conte, solidarity and closeness

The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, called the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte to make sure of his physical conditions after the aggression suffered in Tuscany and to express his solidarity and closeness to him.

Boccia (Pd): “Solidarity with Conte, intolerable violence”

“Solidarity and closeness to Giuseppe Conte, victim of an unspeakable and unacceptable gesture. The difference of ideas and freedom of opinion are sacrosanct but when they become violence and aggression they are not tolerable for any reason”. The president of the senators of the Pd Francesco Boccia says it, condemning the aggression suffered by the president M5s in Tuscany by a no vax. “Democracy does not rhyme with violence. And what happened during the pandemic, with the thousands of deaths we have had – concludes the dem exponent – is there to demonstrate that violence must be absolutely condemned and that Giuseppe Conte’s attacker he’s even more wrong.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

