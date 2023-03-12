Home Business Givaudan and Firmenich are suspected of being a cartel
Alarm at fragrance manufacturers: Weko has carried out house searches at Givaudan and Co. – that’s behind it

With internationally coordinated raids, competition authorities in Europe and the USA are looking for evidence that could substantiate the suspicion of cartel formation. Such an offense can be costly.

That smells funny: Did Givaudan and Co. agree on prices?

Bild: Martial Trezzini / KEYSTONE

The world‘s four largest fragrance manufacturers are suspected of being involved in a cartel. The Swiss “Competition Commission” (Comco) announced on Wednesday in a statement to the media that there were indications that several companies in the industry had actively violated antitrust law. According to a well-informed source, a large number of Swiss competition watchdogs inspected the offices of Geneva-based industry leaders “Givaudan” and “Firmenich” on Tuesday morning. Firmenich confirmed the raid on request. Both companies have pledged their full cooperation with the investigating authorities.

