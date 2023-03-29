But it gets even more confusing. If you are offered the content of German public broadcasters via Prime or Apple TV. Then you can, for example, watch the content of ZDF via the red button, the ZDF app on the television, the app on the tablet, or via the “ZDF app” in the Prime or Apple TV app. On top of that, you can often access Netflix and Prime directly via a separate button on the TV remote control. Others not at all.

It doesn’t surprise me that someone like my mother then says at some point: “It’s a shame that I can’t stream properly on my TV”. Finding a library is just too complicated. And in contrast to “filtering” with a button on the remote control, in the linear a single filter horror.