Giving away wisely avoids disputes and saves on inheritance tax

It makes sense to start transferring assets while you are alive, and not just for tax reasons. In doing so, neither does it have to give up control completely, nor do all fruits have to be foregone, explains Jürgen Prestel, senior consultant and financial planner at the asset manager Hansen & Heinrich AG in Kempten.

What is the best way to prevent disputes in communities of heirs?

Photo: V-Bank

Prestel: Of course, by trying to talk to the potential heirs during your lifetime. For many, this is a rather uncomfortable topic that is often avoided for too long. A good reason can be an external analysis of your own asset structure, which also addresses the issue of asset succession planning. Based on the results, the discussion in the family can then be approached in order to make arrangements as early as possible, which can also help to avoid inheritance taxes, for example.

How can something like this look like?

Prestel: For example, by consciously transferring certain assets to the next generation or the generation after that while they are still alive. In the case of larger assets that are above the inheritance tax exemption limits, this can also significantly reduce the tax burden. Because according to the current law, up to 400,000 euros can be transferred to each child every 10 years and 200,000 euros to grandchildren without the tax authorities taking action.

How can this be done without making yourself poor or giving young people too much money?

Prestel: In principle, the principle applies that a gift is a gift. But it is quite possible to incorporate conditions or fallback clauses, for example via a donation agreement. An interesting option here can be a usufruct construction, which many from the real estate sector are familiar with. For example, when the house is transferred to the children, but the parents reserve a lifelong right of residence or rental income. The idea behind it is that the assets are transferred in full, but the use of the proceeds remains with the donor. What fewer people know also works with a securities account, for example. This then already belongs to the successors, but dividends or interest income continue to go to the original owner. Good to know: The recipient cannot simply dissolve such a usufruct deposit and squander the money.

What expert advice is recommended to install such solutions?

Prestel: The cleaner and clearer something like this is regulated, the better. A good starting point is to take stock of your overall wealth situation in order to determine the scope for donations. An independent wealth manager can help with this. In addition, the support of a tax consultant who is familiar with the subject and the formulation of a legally secure donation contract, which contains essential relapse clauses, by a specialized lawyer is highly recommended.

Does such a usufruct also have tax advantages?

Prestel: This even pays off several times over, because on the one hand the tax exemptions that come up every 10 years can be used early on. In addition, important investment decisions are usually made together. In this way, the next generation can be slowly introduced to the topic. In addition, depending on the statistical remaining life expectancy of the donor, the usufruct reservation reduces the value of the transferred assets. In short, assets that are well above the tax-free allowance can be transferred without inheritance tax being incurred.

When should testators start giving gifts?

Prestel: If your own financial security is guaranteed, the following applies, especially with larger assets: the sooner, the better. Anyone who starts to make optimal use of the tax-free allowance limits and use usufruct constructions at a relatively young age can transfer even large amounts without inheritance or gift tax. For example, a 50-year-old man can transfer nearly $1 million to each of his children using a usufruct account that yields an assumed 4 percent annual return. If he simply gave away the almost million without this construct, around 90,000 euros in taxes would be due.

