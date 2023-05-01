Glencore aims to double in Portovesme, a 5 million pilot project for the battery elements market

Listen to the audio version of the article

Not only lead and zinc, but also nickel, cobalt and manganese. Despite the difficulties associated with the cost of energy and the lead market, the Portovesme srl plant, the metallurgical company controlled by Glencore operating in the Portovesme hub, is aiming to “doubling”: with a pilot project worth 5 million one, in the preparation phase, which goes over six hundred million. Both aim to conquer the market for battery building elements.

5 million euro pilot project

Two important initiatives, as underlined by Davide Garofalo, managing director of Portovesme srl, «with innovative processes in Europe» also in the light of the fact that «this production is absolutely dominated by China and East Asia».

The pilot project, for which an investment of 5 million euros is being made, as the managing director underlines, «involves a leaching line, similar to that used for zinc, dedicated to the treatment of the new generation black mass pastel ( i.e. the electrolytic metal component found inside the batteries in an aluminum container) to obtain lithium and a mix of metals that make up nickel, cobalt and manganese batteries».

A turning point for the industrial sector under the banner of the circular economy. Following a path that the metallurgical company has been pursuing for some time. It is no coincidence that the Portovesme plants are authorized to transform the lead pastel of the batteries into new raw material.

I bet, a plant worth over half a billion

In the scenario there is also the bet for the future, with a plant for which an investment of more than half a billion euros is expected and the combination of the use of mineral materials from the Glencore mines and more from the recycling of exhausted elements . In this case the hypothesis is to adapt the plants (with the transformation of the processes) in which the production of lead, zinc, copper, gold and silver takes place today, to make room for manganese, lithium and cobalt.