Glenn Fogel in an interview about AI and conflicts with hotels

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Fogel, where is the journey going in the travel business? Is TUI boss Sebastian Ebel correct – or rather Ryanair-CEO Michael O’Leary?

Glenn Fogel: What do you mean? Both are very optimistic.

Herr Ebel is expecting you sustained upswing, especially in the premium business. Mister O’Leary believes the boom is short-lived.

(laughs) Okay, then I see it like neither of them do. I am grateful that after three years the pandemic is behind us. And look at our business with confidence. In the first quarter of 2023, we brokered a good 274 million overnight stays worldwide, a quarter more than in the same period of 2019, i.e. before Corona. And the prospects are good because people want to travel and have been spending an increasing part of their income on travel for decades.