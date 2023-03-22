Global bank stocks rose on Tuesday as riskier bank debt was recouping some of its recent steep losses, suggesting investor concerns about strains in the banking system were fading.

— European bank stocks rose. Shares of UBS AG (UBS, UBSG.CH ) traded in Switzerland climbed 4.1% in recent trading. Deutsche Bank AG ( DBK.XE ), Barclays ( BARC.LN ) and BNP Paribas SA ( 13110.FR ) were also up 4% or more.

— Asian bank stocks were mostly higher after falling on Monday.

— U.S. banks were also higher in premarket trading, with JPMorgan and Citigroup…