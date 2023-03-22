Global bank stocks rose on Tuesday as riskier bank debt was recouping some of its recent steep losses, suggesting investor concerns about strains in the banking system were fading.
— European bank stocks rose. Shares of UBS AG (UBS, UBSG.CH ) traded in Switzerland climbed 4.1% in recent trading. Deutsche Bank AG ( DBK.XE ), Barclays ( BARC.LN ) and BNP Paribas SA ( 13110.FR ) were also up 4% or more.
— Asian bank stocks were mostly higher after falling on Monday.
— U.S. banks were also higher in premarket trading, with big lenders including JPMorgan and Citigroup Inc. up.
— Some smaller bank shares jumped. Shares of First Republic rose 21%, while shares of Western Alliance rose 5.6%. A report in The Wall Street Journal gave the stocks a boost. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon is leading discussions with other big banks about new steps to stabilize struggling First Republic, the report said.
In bond markets, AT1 prices pared some losses after European regulators tried to reassure markets on Monday, saying the situation in Switzerland, in which the value of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds were wiped out, was an anomaly. AT1 bonds are called Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds, also known as CoCo Bonds.
The roughly $1 billion AT1 ETF from Invesco Ltd (IVZ ) has climbed 3.1% after falling as much as 18% in intraday trading on Monday.
AT1 bonds issued by financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank AG ( G.DBK ) also rose.
Deutsche Bank’s 6.75 percent AT1 bond has rallied to about 74 percent of face value after falling below 64 percent of face value intraday on Monday, according to Tradeweb data.