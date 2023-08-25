Global CEOs Choose Changzhou as Their First Stop in China: Exploring the Success behind Foreign Executives’ Investments

Title: Changzhou Becomes a Favored Destination for Global CEOs’ China Tour

Changzhou, a city in China, has emerged as the first stop for global presidents and CEOs of multinational corporations on their tour of the country. These high-profile executives have shown great interest in Changzhou due to its thriving business environment and numerous investment opportunities. In this exclusive interview series, the Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce and Xinhua Daily Changzhou Branch delve into the reasons behind their choice and explore the stories behind global investments in Changzhou.

Stephen Tewari, CEO of Belgium’s IGW Group, expressed his delight in choosing Changzhou as a manufacturing center while discussing its potential for development. Having been in China for almost 20 years, Tewari considers Changzhou his second home and is confident in its future growth. IGW Group, a renowned global supplier of automotive power systems and rail transit transmission components, operates in 29 factories across 13 countries.

VST Auto Parts (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of IGW Group, was established in Changzhou’s West Taihu Science and Technology Industrial Park in 2011. With an initial investment of 31 million euros, the company focuses on the production of gears for automobiles, railways, and industrial applications. Over the years, the Changzhou factory has witnessed steady development and has been a reliable supplier for both domestic and foreign automotive brands.

In 2019, VST Auto Parts decided to expand its operations by investing in the second phase of the project, primarily targeting gear products for the bullet train rail transit project. By 2022, the annual production capacity is expected to reach 150 million yuan, with projected revenue amounting to 84.48 million yuan. Additionally, as the aviation industry moves towards electric vehicles, IGW Group has actively participated in the application of new energy transformations.

Tewari praised China‘s leading role in the development of electric vehicles and battery technology. His belief in Changzhou’s significance as China‘s new energy capital is further highlighted by IGW Group’s efforts to provide automakers with intelligent electric drive combinations suitable for various vehicles. The shift towards electric vehicles has created higher demands for factories and presents numerous growth opportunities for IGW Group.

Changzhou has now become one of the crucial manufacturing centers for IGW Group. Stephen Tewari visited Changzhou to promote the development of new products, expand production lines, and actively participate in the new energy industry’s growth wave. Emphasizing the importance of the Chinese market, he pledged to invest more in Changzhou, further strengthening its manufacturing base.

Changzhou’s allure as a top destination for global CEOs’ China tours stems from its thriving business environment and abundant investment opportunities. The city’s impressive growth in the automotive and new energy industries has caught the attention of multinational corporations, leading to sustained interest and increased investments. The Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce and Xinhua Daily Changzhou Branch aim to shed light on the stories and motivations behind these significant investments, highlighting Changzhou’s pivotal role in China‘s economic development.

