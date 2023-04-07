11
- Global chip sales plummeted more than 20% in February, the biggest drop since 2009 finance.sina.com.cn
- Global semiconductor sales fell more than 20% in February, the biggest monthly drop since 2009 Wall Street Journal
- “The core is gray and cold”!Global chip sales plummeted more than 20% in February, the biggest drop since 2009 finance.eastmoney.com
- Global chip sales plummeted 20.7% in February, the biggest drop in 14 years finance.sina.com.cn
- Global semiconductor sales fell 20% in February, the largest drop in 14 years[with audio]| China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Invest together to investigate these individual stocks, and the leader of industrial robots is favored!The electrical equipment sector also received attention