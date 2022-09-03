Original title: Global Connection | G7 reached an agreement on the price limit of Russian oil, Gazprom said that “North Stream-1” was closed indefinitely due to malfunction

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 3. The U.S. Treasury Department said on the 2nd that the finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) have reached an agreement to limit Russian oil prices. On the same day, Gazprom said that the “Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline will completely stop gas transmission due to multiple equipment failures until the fault is rectified.

G7 reaches deal to cap Russian oil prices

Russia’s response ‘pretty ridiculous’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said in a statement on the 2nd that the G7 finance ministers have reached an agreement on the imposition of restrictions on Russian oil prices. Look forward to finalizing the specific implementation of the price cap in the coming weeks.

Yellen said in a statement that on the one hand, this move can put downward pressure on global energy prices and ensure that Russian oil flows at a lower price to maintain the supply of global energy markets. Sources of funds.

The G7 includes the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada.

This is the U.S. Treasury Building in Washington, the U.S. capital, on February 28.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov responded to the agreement reached by the G7 that day, saying that the plan to impose restrictions on Russian oil prices is “absurd”, which will lead to serious instability in the oil market. If unfriendly countries set a ceiling on Russian energy prices, Russia will start supplying oil to countries operating under market conditions. Dmitry Medvedev, vice chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, also said that if the EU implements a price cap, Russia will no longer supply natural gas to Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that proposals by the G7 to restrict oil imports from Russia and set a price cap on Russian oil can only lead to oil prices soaring like natural gas prices. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said in July that if the G7 capped the price of Russian oil products, Russia would not supply oil at a loss.

According to recent data released by the International Energy Agency, despite the decline in Russian oil exports, Russia’s oil export revenue in June increased by $700 million from the previous month, 40% higher than the average level of last year, due to rising oil prices.

Gazprom: “Beixi-1” shut down indefinitely due to malfunction

Russia’s Gazprom (Gazprom) said on the 2nd that due to the discovery of multiple equipment failures, the “Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline will completely stop gas transmission until the fault is eliminated.

Gazprom announced on its social media account on the same day that during the maintenance of the turbines of the “Portovaya” compressor station jointly with representatives of Siemens, it found that there were many oil leaks in the equipment. Siemens representative signed the test report. This is the logo of Gazprom, taken in Moscow, the capital of Russia, on April 28. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Alexander) Gazprom said that the Russian Federal Service for Ecological, Technical and Atomic Energy Supervision warned that detected equipment failures and damage prevented the safe and trouble-free operation of the turbines and that it was necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend the operation of the turbines. In addition, similar oil leaks were also found in three turbines that had been overhauled before, and these turbines are currently in a state of forced shutdown. Siemens said that only professional maintenance companies can completely rule out the oil spill. See also China's first photovoltaic train-Trina Solar "Supreme 670" is here-IT and Transportation-Railway After Gazprom announced that the “North Stream-1” pipeline will completely stop gas transmission, the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection issued a statement on the 2nd saying that the current natural gas market situation is very tight, but Germany’s natural gas supply is still guaranteed. The reserve of natural gas storage facilities in Germany has reached 84.3%, and the goal of reaching 85% of the storage capacity in October is expected to be achieved in early September. -END- Planning: Ban Wei, Fan Weiguo Producer: Feng Junyang, Wei Jianhua Coordinator: Yang Qingchuan, Yan Junyan Reporters: Liu Kai, Xiong Maoling, Zhao Bing, Li Chao, Zhu Sheng, Chen Qiang, Meng Jing Editor: Xu Xiaolei, Wang Shen Editing: Wang Yujue Produced by Xinhua News Agency International Department Produced by Xinhua News Agency’s International Communication Integration PlatformReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: