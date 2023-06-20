Global economic ranking – Switzerland loses ground again in terms of competitiveness – News

In terms of competitiveness, Switzerland occupies third place behind Denmark and Ireland. The ranking by the Lausanne business school IMD examined 64 countries worldwide. Switzerland fell back one place for the second time in a row.

In the “World Competitiveness Ranking 2023″, the Lausanne Institute IMD evaluated a total of 64 countries based on 164 criteria. To do this, it used business literature, international, national and regional sources, as well as feedback from business, government agencies and academia. In addition, 92 surveys were conducted, which were answered by 6400 executives.

Caption: In terms of competitiveness, Switzerland is now in 3rd place behind Denmark and Ireland (symbol image). Keystone/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

According to a report, Switzerland is now in third place in the IMD ranking, behind Denmark and Ireland. Denmark took pole position last year. Ireland, meanwhile, rose from 7th to 2nd place, knocking Singapore (new 4th) off the podium.

Switzerland loses when it comes to corporate efficiency

According to the authors, Denmark’s leading position is based on “its continuous success in all measured competitive factors”. The country is in first place when it comes to the performance of companies and infrastructure and has also worked its way up one place (new place 5) in terms of the functioning of the state. Ireland’s rise is said to be related to the country’s “robust results in economic performance”.

Thanks to its strong performance in all measured competitive factors, Switzerland remains at the forefront. It remained in first place in terms of state efficiency and infrastructure and improved from 30th place to 18th place in economic performance. However, it lost three places (now 7th place) in terms of company efficiency.

Smaller countries more successful

According to the authors, the most successful economies are usually smaller, have good institutional frameworks and strong education systems. They also have good access to markets and trading partners, as the examples of Denmark, Switzerland and Singapore show.

In addition, countries that made steps forward in last year’s ranking because of their early opening of the economy after the pandemic have now fallen back again. Examples are Sweden (from 4th to 8th place) and Finland (from 8th to 11th place).

High inflation rates as a disruptive factor

According to the researchers, inflation has also had an impact on countries’ competitiveness. Those economies with the highest inflation rates in the world, especially those in Eastern Europe, have lost ground to countries with low inflation rates, such as in East and West Asia and Africa. As a result, Latvia also had to accept the largest decline. The country fell to 51st out of 35 in last year’s ranking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

