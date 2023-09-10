Global Food Price Index Falls by 2.1% in August, Reaching Lowest Point Since March 2022

Global Food Prices Drop by 2.1% in August, Says UN Report

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently released a detailed report on the global food market, revealing a significant decline in food prices. According to the report, the global food price index fell by 2.1% in August, marking a 24% decrease from the highest point in March 2022.

The report highlighted that the decrease in food prices was fueled by a notable drop in the price index of most agricultural products, excluding rice and sugar. The vegetable oil price index witnessed a decline of 3.1% month-on-month, while world sunflower oil prices plummeted by nearly 8%. This significant dip in prices can be attributed to reduced global import demand along with an ample supply from major exporting nations.

Furthermore, the cereal price index also experienced a decline of 0.7% in August due to increased seasonal supply. International wheat prices dropped by 3.8%, and the prices of international coarse grains also fell by 3.4%.

However, rice and sugar price indexes went against the downward trend and saw an increase in August. The ban on exports of polished indica rice from India, a key rice exporter, in July resulted in a nearly 10% month-on-month rise in the rice price index in August, reaching the highest value in the past 15 years. Additionally, the sugar price index increased by 1.3% month-on-month in August and saw a year-on-year increase of approximately 34%.

The FAO’s grain supply and demand briefing projected that global grain production in 2023 could reach 2.815 billion tons. Although global wheat production is expected to decrease by 2.6%, there is an anticipated 2.7% increase in global coarse grain production compared to the previous year. Rice production is also expected to rise by 1.1% compared to last year.

While these figures offer hope for stabilizing food prices, it is important to note that the availability and affordability of food continue to play a crucial role in ensuring global food security.

Disclaimer: This article uses content and information sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network.” Reproduction of any material without permission from these sources is strictly prohibited. Media and authorized websites must credit “Source of manuscript: Yuyao News Network” when using the information. Any infringement will result in legal consequences. The article also clarifies that other text, pictures, audio, and video information reproduced on this website are sourced from the Internet and do not represent the views of the FAO. Copyright for these materials belongs to the original authors. In case of rights infringement, please contact us at 0574-62735052 for prompt resolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

