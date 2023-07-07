Global Foreign Direct Investment Plummets 12% in 2022, Adding to Downward Pressure

Title: Global Foreign Direct Investment Plummets by 12% in 2022, Facing Downward Pressure

Date: July 5, 2023

Author: Sun Changyue

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has released its “World Investment Report 2023,” revealing a significant drop of 12% in global foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022. This decline, amounting to $1.3 trillion, was attributed to various factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising food and energy prices, and soaring public debt.

According to the report, FDI inflows to advanced economies experienced a staggering 37% decline to $378 billion in 2022. In contrast, developing countries observed a moderate 4% increase to $916 billion. The report highlights a surge in investment projects in industries facing supply chain challenges, like electronics, semiconductors, automobiles, and machinery. However, investment in the digital economy slowed down during this period.

Despite the slump, the decline was not as severe as anticipated, given the prevailing economic uncertainties faced by businesses globally. UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Greenspan acknowledged that while the outlook for international investment appeared grim last year due to the pandemic, investment flows proved to be more resilient than expected.

Remarkably, China experienced a 5% increase in FDI in 2022, reaching $189 billion. Most of this investment comes from European multinational companies, focusing primarily on the manufacturing and high-tech sectors.

The report also reveals that FDI in developing Asia remained stagnant at $662 billion, accounting for approximately half of global inflows. China, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, and the United Arab Emirates accounted for nearly 80% of FDI in the region. Additionally, the report highlighted China and Hong Kong as the largest investors in Asia.

Looking ahead, UNCTAD predicts that the downward pressure on global FDI will persist in 2023. This projection is based on the expected slowdown in investment growth in renewable energy due to fewer international project finance deals.

Developing countries require approximately $1.7 trillion annually in renewable energy investments. However, in 2022, they only attracted $544 billion in FDI for the sector. Notably, investment in renewable energy generation, such as solar and wind, grew by only 8% in 2022, compared to a robust 50% growth in 2021.

The report emphasizes that since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, investment in renewable energy has nearly tripled globally. However, growth has decelerated in 2022, with developed countries primarily benefiting from this trend.

Developing countries face an increasing annual investment deficit, which has expanded from $2.5 trillion in 2015 to approximately $4 trillion today. The sectors with the most significant funding gap are energy, water conservancy, and transportation infrastructure.

UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Greenspan stressed the importance of significantly increasing investment in sustainable energy systems in developing countries to achieve climate goals by 2030.

To assist developing nations in attracting more investment, UNCTAD proposed several priority measures in the report, including financing mechanisms and investment policies. Additionally, the report underlined the necessity of debt relief to provide developing countries with the fiscal space needed for transitioning to clean energy and attracting international private investment by lowering country risk ratings.

In conclusion, the decline of 12% in global FDI in 2022 reflects mounting downward pressure. While the drop was not as severe as expected, challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising costs, and public debt continue to impact investment flows worldwide. Developing countries, in particular, face a growing investment deficit in critical sectors, emphasizing the urgency of increasing support and investment to achieve sustainable development goals.