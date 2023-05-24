Global Green Energy Council awarded Baotou the title of “World Green Silicon Capital”—— Xinhua Net Inner Mongolia Channel

On May 23, the 16th (2023) International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy (Shanghai) Conference was held. At the opening ceremony of the conference, the Global Green Energy Council awarded Baotou the title of “World Green Silicon Capital”. On behalf of the Global Green Energy Council, Martin Green, a professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia, concurrently the executive research director of the Ultra-Efficient Photonics Research Center, and an academician of the Australian Academy of Sciences, presented the license to Baotou City. Ding Xiufeng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech and promoted the “Green Silicon Capital of the World“. Zhang Rui, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, received the license on behalf of Baotou City.

The International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy Conference is the world‘s largest and most influential professional international photovoltaic event, which plays an important leading role in the world‘s energy transformation and the improvement of the global ecological environment. On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, Ding Xiufeng expressed warm congratulations to the opening of the conference and expressed heartfelt thanks to all entrepreneurs, experts, scholars and people from all walks of life who care about and support the development of Baotou. He said that we are deeply honored and excited to be awarded the title of “World Green Silicon Capital” by the Global Green Energy Council. The “World Green Silicon Capital” lies in Baotou’s “world-class” industrial scale. In 2022, Baotou will become the first city in China with a photovoltaic industry output value exceeding 100 billion yuan. In 2025, they will account for half of the country and 45% of the world. We will continue to expand our advantages in photovoltaic silicon, build the world‘s largest production base for crystalline silicon materials, create a trillion-level photovoltaic industry cluster, and build a 100 billion Level semiconductor industry cluster and organic silicon industry cluster. The “world green silicon capital” in Baotou lies in the support of “world-class” green electricity. Baotou is rich in scenery resources, which can provide “green, cheap, and reliable electricity” for the development of the silicon industry. By 2025, the city’s photovoltaic industry will use “” The proportion of “green electricity” will reach more than 40%, which will help enterprises pass the “carbon footprint” certification and enter the international photovoltaic market such as the European Union to obtain a green pass. The “world green silicon capital” in Baotou lies in the “world-class” synergistic support. Baotou has developed the silicon industry in line with the principle of “seeking both perfection and strength” from the very beginning. At present, it has formed industrial silicon to polysilicon, From crystalline silicon to the complete photovoltaic industry chain of slicing, cells, and modules, we will continue to do a good job in supporting the industry to ensure that leading enterprises gather in all links of the photovoltaic industry chain, making Baotou the most complete and comprehensive photovoltaic industry chain in the country and even in the world. The city with the highest supporting rate. The “world green silicon capital” in Baotou lies in the “world-class” technology research and development. The leading silicon industry enterprises gathered in Baotou all have the technological advantages leading the industry, which is the hard support for Baotou’s silicon industry to stand at the forefront of the global industry. We It will accelerate the integrated development of the innovation chain and the industrial chain, and make Baotou a globally influential silicon industry advanced technology research and development center, certification center, testing center, and promotion center.

Ding Xiufeng said that building Baotou into a “Green Silicon Capital of the World” is promising now and promising in the future. We will adhere to the orientation of enterprise development needs, take the satisfaction of entrepreneurs as the standard, do our best to solve problems and do practical things for enterprises, continue to polish the “satisfaction guaranteed” and “rest assured” business environment brand, and strive to create a market-oriented A first-class business environment with rule of law and internationalization. We sincerely invite all kinds of enterprises, institutions, scholars and friends from all walks of life to visit Baotou and invest in it. We firmly believe that with everyone’s strong support and joint participation, Baotou will surely make the “Green Silicon Capital of the World” more refined and have a higher energy level, and will surely become the most prestigious silicon industry center city in China and the world.

Lian Dong and Wang Xiulian, leaders of Baotou City, participated in relevant activities.

