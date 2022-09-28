Home Business Global growth, according to S&P macro pressures increase: the picture
Global growth, according to S&P macro pressures increase: the picture

Rising rates, Europe’s increased energy insecurity, and the lingering effects of COVID-19 are hitting growth almost everywhere. The Asia-Pacific region maintains a relatively better performance. The S&P Global Ratings highlights and thus summarizes the surge in macro pressures on global growth.

As central banks sharply hike rates to fight inflation, S&P now believes there is less chance they can avoid a sharp contraction. A mild recession is therefore expected in the United States. The key variable is the performance of the labor market, which has so far remained solid.

S&P overall lowered its GDP growth forecasts in 2022 and 2023 and raised its inflation forecasts; the risks for this baseline scenario remain to the downside. The prospects for a near-term recovery are unclear. While the US faces a classic overheating problem that is expected to resolve fairly quickly, Europe’s energy reconfiguration will take years to complete and the timing of China‘s abandonment of its strict zero-COVID policy is a ‘unknown.

