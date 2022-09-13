The text of the research report

supply and demand:Faced with a small peak in copper mine supply for a long time: From 22 to 24 years, copper mines will have an annual supply growth of 5%, and the supply growth rate will be higher than the potential demand level of 3%, copper supply and demand will be slightly loose, and copper concentrate TC will be There is up.

The focus in the second half is on the divergence between the pullback in overseas demand and the recovery in Chinese demand, that is, the question of who will come sooner. In the short term, we should pay attention to the reality after a substantial rate hike overseas.

in stock:This week, domestic inventories fell by 15,000 tons to 200,000 tons, and copper stocks in the world‘s three largest exchanges plus Shanghai Bonded fell by 30,000 tons to 305,000. Inventories are low.

Spread:Bonded bill of lading premium of 89 US dollars / ton (this week -3), Shanghai spot premium 409 yuan / ton (this week +48).

Macro:The financial environment represented by the money supply is the background of economic growth, and the interest rate level is an external representation of economic growth, and the implied inflation expectations also fluctuate in synchrony with copper prices accordingly. The current domestic and foreign policy cycle is just the opposite, that is, China is in an easing phase, while the United States is accelerating its tightening.

The main consumer countries of copper are China, the United States, Germany, Japan and other countries, and it is mainly used in industrial production and other manufacturing fields (such as construction, power grids, automobiles, machinery, etc.). Therefore, it is beneficial to observe the industrial production and PMI prosperity of major countries. Overall judgment of copper consumption trend.

At present, the expansion of the global manufacturing PMI has slowed down significantly: overseas demand is in the process of expansion and continuous decline, while the domestic recovery is still slow.

View:The global manufacturing PMI expansion slowed down, and demand expectations were weak in the context of overseas interest rate hikes. Copper mines are relatively loose, and smelting production is slow to increase month-on-month, which is less than expected; domestic policies focus on promoting economic recovery, but the flexibility is limited by the epidemic and real estate constraints. Overall, during the observation period of overseas recession, copper prices may turn from a downward trend to a shock.

