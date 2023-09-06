Global Manufacturing PMI Shows Weak Recovery Trend in August

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index Shows Weak Recovery in August

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing has announced that the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for August has shown a rebound from the previous month but remains at a low level, indicating a weak recovery trend in the global economy.

In August, the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index reached 48.3%, marking a 0.4 percentage points increase from the previous month. While this is the second consecutive month of growth, the index still hovers around the 48% mark, pointing to a weak recovery and continued contraction in demand.

Xu Hongcai, deputy director of the Economic Policy Committee of the China Policy Science Research Association, noted that while the global manufacturing industry has started to recover, the overall momentum remains weak. Various regions are experiencing uneven development, and weak demand is a prominent contradiction. Xu emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation and further opening up for the promotion of world trade, investment, and manufacturing’s sustainable development amid the complex global supply chain and power dynamics.

The World Trade Organization also revealed a rise in the Global Goods Trade Prosperity Index from 95.6 in May to 99.1, indicating a recovery in global trade activities.

Looking at new export orders in different countries, major economies including China, the United States, the European Union, and Japan saw their new export order indexes remain low in August.

Despite some positive signs, uncertainties persist in the trade environment due to ongoing trade frictions, geopolitical risks, inflationary pressures, financial market risks, and debt risks. As a result, the global economy is expected to continue its low growth trajectory.

Asia maintains steady growth while the Americas struggle to recover

In terms of regional performance, Asia’s manufacturing PMIs continued to rise, while the Americas and Africa recorded PMIs below 50%. Europe, on the other hand, witnessed a continued weak downward trend.

August’s Asian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index reached 50.7%, marking a 0.2 percentage points increase from the previous month. This consecutive month-on-month growth signifies steady growth in the Asian manufacturing industry. Notably, China‘s manufacturing PMI has increased for three consecutive months, solidifying its positive recovery momentum and providing crucial support to the steady growth of Asian manufacturing.

Wang Jingwen, director of the Macro Research Center of China Minsheng Bank Research Institute, highlighted China‘s role as a key driver of global growth. The country’s economic recovery is expected to positively impact the global economy and surrounding economies. Wang also emphasized China‘s commitment to expanding its openness, including recent initiatives like the service trade fair and foreign investment regulations, which have attracted foreign investment and stimulated global imports.

Meanwhile, Europe’s manufacturing industry continued to operate weakly, with the European Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index at 44.7% in August, below 50% for 13 consecutive months. The American Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index reached 47.9%, showing a slight improvement from the previous month but remaining below 50% for 10 consecutive months. While the US manufacturing industry has resumed production activities, demand-side improvements have been minimal.

In August, the African Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index reached 49.4%, indicating a slowdown in the decline of African manufacturing after two consecutive months of decreasing numbers.

Xu Hongcai emphasized the positive signals sent by the Beijing Fair for Trade in Services, suggesting that deeper cooperation in the service industry could inject new energy into the manufacturing industry and overall economic development. This, in turn, would promote mutually beneficial and inclusive development, offering new impetus and vitality to the global economy.

