overnight stock market

On Friday, Eastern Time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up. The Dow rose 0.53%, a cumulative increase of 0.86% this week; the Nasdaq rose 0.21%, a cumulative decrease of 1.94% this week; down 0.2%. The oil and gas sector was the biggest gainer. Petrobras rose more than 5%, ConocoPhillips rose more than 4%, and Occidental Petroleum and Chevron rose more than 3%. Most popular technology stocks closed up, Amazon and Google rose more than 1%, and Tesla fell more than 1%.

U.S. stocks ended slightly higher after a positive consumer sentiment report helped assuage investor concerns about new data that suggested inflation may remain an issue for the Federal Reserve next year.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 2.88%. Ideal Auto fell more than 8%, Xiaopeng Motors fell nearly 7%, Manbang fell more than 5%, Weibo fell more than 3%, Weilai, Tencent Music, Alibaba, JD.com fell more than 2%, Bilibili, Pinyin Duoduo and Netease fell more than 1%, while Baidu, Futu Holdings, and Vipshop fell slightly. iQiyi rose more than 2%, and Qudian rose slightly.

The main indexes of European stocks closed mixed. The German DAX30 index rose 0.19%, the British FTSE 100 index rose 0.05%, the French CAC40 index fell 0.2%, and the European Stoxx 50 index fell 0.16%.

commodity market

WTI crude oil futures closed up 2.67% at $79.56/barrel; Brent crude oil futures closed up 3.63% at $83.92/barrel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the country may cut oil production by 5%-7% in early 2023 in response to Western price cap measures on Russian crude oil and oil products.

COMEX gold futures closed up 0.50% at $1,804.20 an ounce; COMEX silver futures closed up 1.26% at $23.92 an ounce.

market news

[Epic-level storms swept across the United States and Canada, causing widespread power outages and flight cancellations in the United States]

A massive storm of epic proportions swept across swathes of the United States and Canada, knocking out power to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses, grounding thousands of flights and dashing many hopes for last-minute holiday gifts. While the storm brought snow and freezing temperatures, what was most striking about the storm was its size and speed. Snow, blizzards, freezes, and flood warnings and warnings came one after another from the central to eastern United States, from the northern fringes and the Deep South, and into Canada. The storm’s rapid travel across the North American continent caused dramatic temperature swings. It was 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius) at dawn in New York City. By 10 p.m. ET, it’s expected to be around 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

[Fuel prices soar as major U.S. refineries shut down due to cold weather]

Several of the largest U.S. refineries shut on Friday, leaving homes and businesses without power and sending heating and electricity prices soaring. The severe cold sweeping across much of the United States combined with a massive winter storm in the Midwest has put two-thirds of the country under extreme weather alerts. More than 1 million bpd of refining capacity in the U.S. Gulf region has been shut due to severe cold. These include North America’s largest refiner Motiva’s refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, which can process more than 600,000 barrels of crude per day. Heating oil and natural gas futures rose sharply.

[Former CEO of Alameda Research admits to conspiring with SBF to mislead borrowers]

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried deliberately misled borrowers about how much the trading firm borrowed from its sister cryptocurrency exchange. Ellison made his first conduct statement during his Dec. 19 plea hearing in Manhattan federal court. “I know that’s wrong,” she said, according to a transcript of the hearing.

[U.S. President Biden officially signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023]

The White House issued a statement stating that US President Biden has officially signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023. The defense funding authorized by this bill reaches US$857.9 billion, which is US$45 billion higher than Biden’s defense budget application. The bill mainly authorizes the appropriation of funds for the Department of Defense projects and military construction, the Department of Energy’s national security projects and intelligence projects, and other matters such as appropriating funds for the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Maritime Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the intelligence community. Among them, the U.S. Department of Defense will receive $816.7 billion.

[U.S. House of Representatives passes a $1.7 trillion spending bill]

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 225-201 to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund federal agencies through September 2023 and provide a massive new round of aid to Ukraine. The bill was passed by the Senate on the 22nd local time with 68 votes in favor and 29 against. Shutdown on the 24th.

[Fed’s favorite inflation indicator is cooling down as expected, and consumer spending is becoming more cautious]

On the morning of the last trading day before the Christmas holiday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis of the U.S. Department of Commerce released the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data for November. As the basis for the Fed’s decision-making, the data released today is also fully in line with the Fed’s policy goal of “lower inflation and residents tightening their pockets.” From the perspective of year-on-year data, the PCE data in November rose by 5.5%, and the core PCE data excluding food and energy prices was 4.7%, both in line with expectations, which also shows that US inflation is on the path of slowly cooling down. At the same time, BEA also made adjustments to some data from July to October this year, and individual projects were slightly revised up.

[Survey says more than half of adults in the UK reduce purchases of food and drink]

According to the British “Guardian” report on December 22, the latest survey results released by the British Food Standards Agency showed that more than half of adults in the UK are reducing their purchases of food and beverages. In England’s poorest areas, 61% of respondents said they bought less food when shopping in the last month. The proportion is 44% in the wealthiest areas and 51% across the UK. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they skipped a meal or reduced their portion size because they couldn’t afford groceries. Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks in the UK have risen by 16.5% this year in the year to November, the biggest increase since September 1977, according to the latest ONS data.

[Prime Minister of Ukraine: More than 200 batches of energy equipment have arrived in Ukraine]

Ukraine’s Interfax News Agency reported on December 23 that Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmegal announced on the same day that more than 200 batches of energy equipment from partner countries had arrived in Ukraine. Shmegal said that these countries are currently assisting Ukraine with generators capable of powering important facilities including medical equipment and water company pumping stations.

[The final investigation report of the Ethiopian Airlines crash was released and confirmed that it was caused by a system failure]

Ethiopian Minister of Transport Dagmavit released the final investigation report on the crash of Ethiopian Airlines ET302 in 2019. According to the report, the failure of the on-board angle of attack sensor (AOA) immediately after takeoff and the failure of the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) contributed to the accident. The report also confirmed that the crew members held flight licenses and corresponding qualifications in accordance with the standards of the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority. On March 10, 2019, a Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger plane of Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET302 crashed six minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.