The sales figures against back to 67.2 million units. The market also closed the year 2022 with a clear minus. An improvement is not expected until the end of 2023.

Laut IDC the PC sales figures in the fourth quarter were weaker than expected. In total, the manufacturers only delivered around 67.2 million units. This corresponds to a decrease of 28.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The market had a similarly poor result in the fourth quarter of 2018, as production problems hit Intel restricted the offer.

The industry also ended the 2022 calendar year with a minus. According to market researchers, 292.3 million PCs were sold last year. In 2021 there were still 350.1 million units, which corresponds to a decrease of 16.5 percent. However, IDC emphasizes that 2022 was still above the level before the corona pandemic.

market shares of Lenovo and Dell stagnate

Lenovo maintained its position as market leader last year with an almost stagnant market share of 23.3 percent. However, HP’s share shrank by 2.2 points to 18.9 percent. Dell’s market share also remained almost unchanged at 17 percent.

As the only top 5 provider to increase Apple its sales figures, namely by 2.5 percent to 28.6 million units. Apple’s share of the overall shrinking PC market increased by 1.8 points to 9.8 percent. Ultimately, Asus also performed better than the three largest providers. The Taiwanese company saw its sales figures fall by a slim 5.7 percent – and thus its market share rose to 7 percent.

Consumer PC market is ‘great unknown’

For the current year, the market researchers issued a rather cautious forecast. Many users bought new PCs during the pandemic and the global economic situation remains uncertain. Many manufacturers also only dared to make cautious forecasts for 2023 – a recovery in individual market segments is not expected until the end of 2023. “The commercial segment has several growth drivers, including the approaching end of support for Windows 10 and an emerging refresh cycle while the consumer market remains an unknown into 2023 and beyond,” said IDC.

Overall, IDC assesses the development of the PC market in recent years as positive. “In 2021 PC shipments were at an all-time high so any comparison is skewed. As we look back on this era, there is no question that the rise and fall of the PC market will go down in history, but there are still many opportunities ahead. We strongly believe the market has the potential to recover in 2024 and we still see some opportunities for the remainder of 2023 as well.”