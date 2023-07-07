Global Stock Markets Plunge as Europe and the United States Experience Black Thursday

Global Stock Markets Tumble as Economic Data Slows Down

July 6, 2023

Global stock markets experienced a significant decline on Thursday after the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States all saw sharp drops. The decline was mainly driven by the slowdown in the latest economic data, especially in Europe and the United States.

In Europe, major stock indexes closed significantly lower. The German DAX30 index fell 2.6%, the British FTSE 100 index dropped 2.15%, and the French CAC40 index declined by 3.13%. The European Stoxx 50 index also saw a drop of 2.94%.

Meanwhile, the American stock market was not spared from the downturn. The S&P 500 index closed down 0.79%, with a decline of 35.23 points to 4411.59 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.07% or 366.38 points to 33922.26 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.82% or 112.61 points to 13679.04 points.

Commodity markets were also affected, with the settlement price of COMEX August gold futures closing down 0.61% at $1,915.4 an ounce.

Prior to the decline in Europe and the United States, the Asia-Pacific stock markets had already closed weakly on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 Index closed down 1.7%, the Korea Composite Index declined by 0.88%, and South Korea’s KOSDAQ Index saw a decline of 2.32%. Australia’s S&P 200 Index closed down 1.24%, and the FTSE Singapore Straits Index closed down 1.1%. In the Greater China region, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closed down 3.02%, while the Hang Seng Technology Index closed down 1.69%. The A-share Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Component Index both closed down 0.54% and 0.55% respectively. The ChiNext Index also experienced a decline of 0.91%.

The MSCI global stock index suffered a 1.5% drop, marking the largest one-day decline this year, according to Reuters news.

In addition to the stock market slump, Treasury yields also witnessed a sharp rise. Various durations of US Treasury bonds, ranging from 6-month to 30-year, experienced an increase in yields. The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 5.12%, the highest level since 2007, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4%, reaching its highest point since March.

The extraordinary rise in employment data has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve may continue their interest rate hikes. The latest employment report from the ADP employment agency showed that the US added 497,000 jobs in June, surpassing expectations. The report revealed strong growth in the consumer-facing services sector, leading to the higher-than-expected job growth. The increase in jobs comes despite the Federal Reserve’s effort to cool down the labor market through interest rate hikes.

The European economy is facing a dilemma as economic data continues to slow down and interest rates rise. The PMI in the eurozone showed a decline in June, primarily driven by a sharp drop in manufacturing and service industry activity. The European Central Bank’s continuous interest rate hikes are expected to further impede manufacturing growth. However, the ECB remains committed to fighting high inflation in the eurozone.

The Bank of England also expressed concerns about high inflation in the UK. Governor Andrew Bailey noted evidence of retailers overcharging consumers and emphasized the need to reduce inflation to ease pressure on the retail sector.

Furthermore, Europe is grappling with hot weather as the El Nino phenomenon causes temperatures to soar. The high temperatures could have potential implications for the economy.

With economic indicators pointing towards a slowdown and inflationary pressures building up, the global stock markets are anticipated to remain volatile in the coming days. Investors will closely watch central banks’ responses and economic data for further clues on the future direction of the markets.

