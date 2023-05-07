[Global View]U.S. Banking Crisis Exacerbates Market Panic

[Global View]US banking crisis exacerbates market panic

China Daily, May 6 (Xinhua) Foreign media reported that recently, along with the fermentation of the US banking crisis, panic is intensifying in the US financial circle represented by Wall Street. Many industry insiders pointed out that the current market situation is “unfavorable”, and the crisis may spread again, but the regulatory system has not paid enough attention to this.

“Starting with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, although the government intervened to provide protection for depositors and provided loans to major banks, fear has taken root and continued to breed on Wall Street.” CNN reported.

“We feel a strong sense of worry and feel that something is about to happen.” The report quoted Ed Moya, a senior market analyst at ACE, as saying, “The contagious panic has not dissipated.”

This is a First Republic Bank photographed in New York, USA on May 1. (Published by Xinhua News Agency, photo by Guo Ke)

Recently, the First Republic Bank of the United States announced its bankruptcy, becoming the third bank in the United States to close this year. Investors have begun to worry, who will be next? Many people focused their attention on Westpac Bank, a regional bank located in California, USA. Shares in the bank nearly halved on Thursday and the bank has said it is exploring “strategic options”.

Not only Westpac United Bank, after the British “Financial Times” broke the news that it was seeking to sell, the share price of Alliance West Bank in the United States also plunged sharply. The Arizona-based bank later denied the report, sending shares “recovering lost ground,” but the bank has lost 65 percent of its value this year.

In addition, First Horizon Bank, a regional bank in the southeast, is also “shaky” after its $13 billion merger agreement with Canada’s TD Bank has been terminated.

In the face of concerns, Westpac United Bank said that the bank currently has sufficient liquidity, and the available liquidity is still stable, and it exceeds uninsured deposits, accounting for 188%. However, this data does not seem to completely dispel the doubts of the market.

“Usually, the data would dispel investors’ fears, but these are ‘extreme times,'” Ed Moya said. “Even if the data doesn’t look that bad, as long as the market is on you, it’s game over. gone.”

The pessimism of the market has also been verified by the statements of some well-known investors. This Thursday, Bill Ackman, a well-known American investor and billionaire, stated on social media platforms that the current regional banks in the United States are generally in crisis.

Ackman was critical of the U.S. banking regulatory system. He also said: “Confidence in financial institutions takes decades to build, but it only takes a few days to completely destroy this trust. As one domino falls, the next fragile Banks are ‘crashing’ again.”

With the collapse of multiple banks, the financial hegemony of the dollar system is disintegrating. (Source: China Daily Luo Jie English “China Daily”, March 24, 2023, page 8)

Ackman and others are calling for the U.S. government to step in further by raising the cap on U.S. deposit insurance. Most deposit accounts are currently insured up to a maximum of $250,000 by the FDIC. For many companies that are struggling to survive, this amount can only be regarded as a drop in the bucket. But even so, raising the deposit limit would require bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, and “no one, for a reasonable market participant, would count on that.”

Ackman is not alone in his criticism of U.S. regulators. Allianz’s chief economic adviser, Mohamed El-Erian, also said the Fed should address the turmoil in the banking sector. The risk of more bank failures has not been eliminated for now, he said. America’s big banks won’t be among the first hits, with the problems all concentrated on the smaller and regional banks.

Well-known economist David Rosenberg also criticized the Federal Reserve’s attitude towards the banking crisis. In his view, the Fed officials did not pay enough attention to the ongoing banking crisis.

“We’re now at a very high risk of defaulting on our debt, and the banking crisis is spreading, sorry Jamie (referring to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell), it’s not over. Focus on inflation, they’re all ears No sound,” Rosenberg said.