Global Wealth Declines in 2022 Due to Dollar Appreciation and Inflation: Credit Suisse-UBS Report

Global wealth experienced a decline in 2022, marking the first decrease since 2018, according to the annual wealth report by Credit Suisse-UBS bank. The reduction in private net worth amounted to $11.3 trillion, representing a 2.4% decrease compared to the previous year. This decline can be attributed to the appreciation of the dollar against several currencies, as well as inflation. The compression of wealth was primarily driven by financial assets, while non-financial assets, particularly in the real estate market, remained stable despite rising interest rates and increased mortgage costs.

At the end of 2022, global wealth stood at $454.4 trillion, with an average attribution of $85,718 per adult. This is a decrease of nearly $3,200 compared to 2021, representing a 3.6% drop. These results differ significantly from the growth experienced in 2021, during which global wealth increased by 9.8%, even amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also highlighted a slight decrease in overall wealth inequality, with the world‘s richest 1% owning 44.5% of wealth, compared to 45% in 2021. The richest person in the world, according to the report, is French businessman Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury holding LVMH, with an estimated fortune of $211 billion.

Notably, the loss of world wealth in 2022 was concentrated in North America and Europe, which saw a volatilization of $10.9 trillion. Asia-Pacific experienced losses of $2.1 trillion, while Latin America was the only region where wealth increased, amounting to $2.4 trillion. Emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, India, and Russia led the wealth increase, despite the economic impact of the ongoing Ukraine conflict and international financial sanctions against Russia.

The number of dollar millionaires worldwide decreased by 3.5 million, reaching a total of 59.4 million individuals in 2022. However, the report forecasts that global wealth will grow by 38% over the next five years, reaching $629 trillion by 2027. Middle-income markets are expected to be the primary driver of this growth.

The annual wealth report by Credit Suisse-UBS bank provides an extensive analysis of global wealth, covering 5.4 billion adults worldwide across income levels. With this decline in global wealth in 2022, there are predictions of future growth in the coming years.

