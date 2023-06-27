Global Wealth Report – The rich get richer: is it still worth working at all? – News

Turbulent financial markets, a weakening global economy and rising interest rates have also left their mark on the rich. Nevertheless, the following still applies: The rich are getting richer, while the average has to struggle with exploding health insurance premiums and rising prices. SRF business editor Sven Zaugg addresses some questions on the subject.

Financial wealth has shrunk. Why?

It was a turbulent year, also on the stock exchanges. Investors struggled with rising interest rates, nervous stock markets and the tense geopolitical situation. The richest of the rich were also affected by the losses. But the Boston Consulting Group expects a recovery as early as next year. And you don’t have to worry about the wealthy anyway: in Switzerland alone there are around 740 super-rich, whose per capita assets total over 100 million dollars. They own around 21 percent of all financial assets in the country. These people don’t have to work, their capital works for them. This is a crucial advantage at a time when work is becoming increasingly devalued.

Is it still worth working at all?

Capital is now more profitable than labor. You can make a good living with wage work. Only: You won’t get rich with it. The only way to get really rich today is to start a business, take it public, or sell it. Otherwise, inheritance or marriage will help. There has never been a society that produced people as rich as ours. On the other hand, employees fight for every centime more wages. This, in turn, is eaten away by exploding health insurance premiums, rising energy prices and higher rents. If you don’t have a fortune as a financial buffer, things can quickly get tight.

Has the “right” relationship between capital and labor gone haywire?

That is a perfectly legitimate and at the same time distressing question. Because when we work, we make an important contribution to ensuring that Switzerland works at all. If, for example, the sick are not cared for, food is not produced or children are not cared for, the system collapses. In these jobs – even in the high-wage country of Switzerland – about ten percent of the employees only earn what are known as “bottom wages”. Added to this is the unpaid care work that is done in private households. The richest one percent in Switzerland owns 40 percent of the total assets, the richest one thousand even 20 percent of all assets in Switzerland. So capital is rewarded while labor steadily devalues.

