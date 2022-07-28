Home Business Global X: Fed more cautious. US soft landing likely, while Europe sees recession
Business

Global X: Fed more cautious. US soft landing likely, while Europe sees recession

by admin
Global X: Fed more cautious. US soft landing likely, while Europe sees recession

“The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points – as widely expected – but became more cautious by removing forward guidance. Markets are now expecting a less aggressive pace of tightening for the second half of the year. The US Treasury curve flattened, thanks to the rally of the short-term part ”.

As stated by Morgane Delledonne, Head of Investment Strategy Europe of Global X. “We see more chances of a dovish surprise in the second half of the year, especially if the context is that of a slowdown in the economy, of a low corporate sentiment. , conflicting indications from the earnings season and a global slowdown. Overall, the US dollar is expected to remain strong against the euro, but less divergence between the Fed and the ECB can be expected. Both will no longer provide forward guidance but will follow the data. A soft landing is likely to occur in the US, as Europe faces stronger headwinds on the energy front suggesting a sharper recession perhaps before the end of the year. “

See also  The price of strontium salt products has risen sharply, and Jinrui Mining's net profit in 2021 will increase by more than 20 times jqknews

You may also like

Brand favorability has become the highlight of liquor...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 28.07.2022

Germany: inflation unexpectedly accelerates again in July

Amplifon: revenues up 8% in the second quarter

China-Switzerland Securities Market Interconnection Depository Receipt Service Officially...

Iren closes the first six months of 2022...

The maximum monthly payment is 7652 yuan!The upper...

US GDP surprisingly down also in the second...

Fed’s aggressive rate hikes push up recession risk...

Azimut closed the first half of 2022 with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy