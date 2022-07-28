“The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points – as widely expected – but became more cautious by removing forward guidance. Markets are now expecting a less aggressive pace of tightening for the second half of the year. The US Treasury curve flattened, thanks to the rally of the short-term part ”.

As stated by Morgane Delledonne, Head of Investment Strategy Europe of Global X. “We see more chances of a dovish surprise in the second half of the year, especially if the context is that of a slowdown in the economy, of a low corporate sentiment. , conflicting indications from the earnings season and a global slowdown. Overall, the US dollar is expected to remain strong against the euro, but less divergence between the Fed and the ECB can be expected. Both will no longer provide forward guidance but will follow the data. A soft landing is likely to occur in the US, as Europe faces stronger headwinds on the energy front suggesting a sharper recession perhaps before the end of the year. “