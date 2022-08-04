Home Business GlobalFoundries joins Google’s open source chip program and provides 180nm mature design tools – Google Google – cnBeta.COM
Business

GlobalFoundries joins Google’s open source chip program and provides 180nm mature design tools – Google Google – cnBeta.COM

by admin
GlobalFoundries joins Google’s open source chip program and provides 180nm mature design tools – Google Google – cnBeta.COM

Over the past two years, Google has been working to make its silicon design more open-source to drive more chip-making projects. Through its initial partnership with SkyWater, the tech giant hopes to help project participants ease the cost burden of open-source chips.In late July, Google announced that its open-source silicon design toolkit with SkyWater was moving to 90nm. Now, the company has reached a 180nm process cooperation with GlobalFoundries.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

(Source: Google Open Source Blog)

In a Google open source blog post published Wednesday, the company’s open source team announced that GlobalFoundries has become the latest member to join its “Open Source Chip Initiative” and provide access to 180nm chip manufacturing technology.

Google and GlobalFoundries today jointly released the Open Source Process Design Kit (PDK) for the GlobalFoundries 180nm / 180MCU technology platform.

The associated PDF documentation is available under the Apache 2.0 license, and Google will have a free Efabless silicon implementation project to create open source designs (similar to the SkyWater project).

2.png

Google/gf180mcu-pdk (Portal: GitHub)

Over the past two years, Google has made six active pushes, contributing to more than 350 unique silicon designs, around 240 of which are free to build.

Now, with the access of SkyWater 90nm and GlobalFoundries 180nm process, Google’s open source silicon design vision will usher in wider application.

3.png

Although from the perspective of the “advanced nature” of the process, the number 180nm is not very exciting, after all, the current high-end processors have generally embraced 7nm (or even below 5nm).

See also  The first rail-sea intermodal train from Jiangxi Longnan to Shenzhen officially opened-IT & Transportation-Railway

But Phoronix points out that in the fields of IoT, automotive, and MCU/PMIC, the mature 180nm process is still quite applicable.

GlobalFoundries expects that its 180nm process is expected to achieve a growth of more than 22 million wafers by 2026 (current annual production is only 16 million+).

related articles:

Google, SkyWater’s open-source silicon design kit is moving to 90nm

You may also like

From January to June, the country added 1.3...

Dazn-Sky: there is an agreement, Serie A matches...

Serie A, Dazn-Sky agreement: the app returns to...

JP Morgan presents the two Big Bets. Stock...

ŷϰҹóϿ ԸˮƽŻ _йҾŻ

Ferretti Group: double-digit growth in net revenues in...

OECD: in Italy per capita incomes up to...

Positive tune for Piazza Affari: the quarterly reports...

Bank of England raises rates by 50bps, sees...

The Antitrust is holding back Carrefour’s traffic light...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy