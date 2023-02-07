The expansion of the economy with globalization

There is no doubt that globalization has had great merit. That of allowing an expansion of the economy, above all of that part which concerns in particular work, commerce, import/export. The credit goes to the communications revolution which allowed the formation of a large market. Natural place of exchanges. To understand its meaning, Einaudi invited you to visit the local ones. In a small representative and emblematic sample. Then the degeneration began. Relocate not for technical reasons but to enjoy lower costs thanks to an underpaid or even exploited workforce. The economy needs finance, if this is one of its tools. The situation is different when one passes from the substantial to the virtual. That is, when you earn, but you often lose and how, when it is on debt that you make money.

Now back to the factory

Globalization is starting on the boulevard of the sunset. Because, even if you can easily talk remotely on the net, the physicist, as Gardini said, will always resist. Provided that the progress of the economy is not like Trilussa’s chicken. We must return to the factory only the place where we produce, work and earn. Allowing a multitude of people to combine lunch with dinner, save money and take out a home loan. The vulgate erroneously considers economics to be the backyard of a few, whose courses and theoretical applications are disputed. The result of academic and non-academic thinkers who indicate the models to follow. The unpredictable course of independent variables strongly affects sensitive humanity like violin strings. The arrival of events, known as black swans, overturns and confuses all econometric forecasts. The black swan is not a majestically elegant animal, it represents the consequences deriving from phenomena that change the course of life. For all, not exhaustively, pandemic and Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Overheating inflation

Effects: on one side of the world, classic inflation from overheating, on the other from costs, in particular, of basic raw materials. There is more. Words or expressions, of journalistic current affairs, used improperly. Because you explain badly or in bad faith. Condiment of great confusion. Peace and 41 bis. Let’s explain. War is an evil that dishonors humanity. Sometimes unfortunately essential to break the chains of the yoke. Machiavelli defined as just the one necessary to defend oneself from more or less criminal invasions.

In the ongoing one, the attacked country is helped by shipments of arms that some would like to cease in order to achieve peace. But how? What is imposed by the strongest? The pacifist in slippers has two faces. That of Flaiano’s idiot and the one that reflects an opportunist black soul. Insipience and bad faith hand in hand. The war, apart from its horror, is frustrating attempts at an economic recovery. Peace is needed. It is necessary, Otto Von Bismark taught it, real politik. Only the USA and China can find the key that allows the protection of their economic interests, which are also global. Pragmatism outside of moral ideologies. Biased.

Article 41a. It recurs daily in visual media, print and digital. It is not the revenge of the state but its protection that concerns citizenship in its entirety. The ratio. The law was approved after and due to the massacres of 1992 in which Falcone and Borsellino lost their lives. He wants to prevent the mafia, from behind bars, from continuing to exercise their power. In other words, borrowing from another type of world, continue working as if they were in smart working. The provision is also applied to terrorists who, it seems, allied with the mammasantissima.