Globalization under pressure – Geopolitical tensions affect world trade – News

Trade is supposed to create peace and prosperity worldwide – but the WTO sees it as threatened and warns of negative consequences.

There is war again in Europe, authoritarian regimes are on the rise worldwide and geopolitics – especially the rivalry between the USA and China – is again playing a major role. The corona pandemic has also shown how vulnerable international supply chains can be.

This is also reflected in the discussions surrounding trade, as Ralph Ossa, chief economist at the World Trade Organization (WTO), says. According to Ossa, it is widely recognized that free international trade brings major efficiency gains and therefore more prosperity.

“But it is often argued that these profits must be subordinated to other goals.” This has consequences: Although trade is flourishing in many areas, tensions and fragmentation in trade relations are increasing.

Block formation hinders world trade

This can be seen, for example, in increasing block formation. The WTO economists have examined how trade has developed in recent years among those states that vote similarly in the UN General Assembly – and like that one between these blocks.

It turned out that trade between the hypothetical blocs of states grew four to six percent slower than that within the blocs. This shows that so-called “friend shoring” has increased, says Ossa. This means that companies are increasingly moving their supply chains to friendly countries.

Memories of the 1930s

This is bad news for Heribert Dieter: The economist specializes in trade issues at the German Foundation for Science and Politics. The block formation is not yet dramatic – just a “lightning up,” he says.

But it is reminiscent of fatal developments in the 1930s. Breaking up into trading blocs is not only inefficient, emphasizes Dieter. “It also brings tensions into international relations.”

States are bringing back production

In addition to the formation of blocs, the WTO figures generally indicate an increasing tendency among states towards greater self-sufficiency. Countries want to produce more things themselves instead of getting them from the other side of the world.

On the one hand, the aim is to make supply chains more secure, but on the other hand, to keep industrial jobs in the country or bring them back to the country – just as the USA is doing.

Failure to revive international cooperation will endanger global trade.

The USA is not alone in this: the EU is also following suit with subsidies. As a consequence, products become more expensive and inflation increases. In addition, the tendency towards greater economic independence harms export-oriented countries such as Switzerland, which would then be able to export less to the USA.

Globalization at a crossroads

WTO chief economist Ralph Ossa emphasizes that world trade has not collapsed and that many things are still going well. Nevertheless, he sees globalization at a crossroads. “If we fail to revive international cooperation, it will endanger world trade,” he says with conviction.

Even if the WTO figures do not show widespread deglobalization, there are increasing signs that this could change.

