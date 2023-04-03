15
Why Migros makes losses with sneakers and vacuum cleaners
Despite the new management, the specialist stores of Migros are again making losses after Corona. In this business, the orange giant is fighting against much bigger competitors.
During the pandemic, Switzerland discovered gardening, baking and was crazy about outdoor sports. Areas of Migros benefited from this. Finally, the specialist markets, which include M-Electronics, SportXX, Do it and Micasa, made profits. That’s over. In the past year business with kitchen appliances, sneakers and lawn mowers slipped back into the red.