China Business News 2022-12-06 13:22:08 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

According to China Securities Journal, a few days ago, there was news in the market that Honor will go public through a backdoor. On the evening of December 5, Honor responded to a reporter from China Securities Journal saying that the rumors about Honor’s backdoor listing were not true. Honor has always adhered to the principle of open and transparent development, and will continue to diversify its shareholding structure. Honor currently focuses on product innovation to better serve global consumers.

