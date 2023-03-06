Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

The MEF has announced the rate of minimum return for the BTp Italia which will be placed starting from 6 March: we will start from a minimum of 2%, while the definitive coupon will be announced on Thursday 9 march.

The BTp Italia will be indexed to Italian inflation and will disconnect half-yearly coupons.

The first phase of the period of placement, dedicated exclusively to individual savers, it will take place from Monday to Wednesday 8 March 2023, barring any early closure. The ISIN code is IT0005532715.

Having said that, the question we must ask ourselves is: are we facing a convenient investment?

Because yes? The advantages

Investing in BTP Italia can offer various advantages for investors, obviously it always depends on the point of view of who is evaluating the investment.

With this issue it is possible to obtain an interesting coupon if compared to the issues of previous years and, in theory, these BTp have the declared function of protect capital from inflation, which is a common concern for many investors.

I returns on the BTP Italia, moreover, they are taxed at 12.50%which represents a preferential taxation compared to the 26% envisaged for other types of investments.

Besides these advantages, investing in BTP Italia also allows you to contribute to the financing of the country’s activities. If you want to support Italy, investing in these financial instruments is one of the options available.

Among the advantages you can also include the duration which is not very long: 5 years as a time horizon for many it can be good because it is not too short, but not infinite either.

Why not? Disadvantages

Let’s move on to the analysis of the risks that we must consider and which, in fact, represent the disadvantages of such an instrument.

The first risk concerns the volatility of the security price, which may increase or decrease based on the market fluctuations and the duration of the investment period: everything will depend on the inflation trend.

The second risk to consider is the issuer risk. This means that there is a risk that Italy could go into default or debt restructuring, which could lead to the partial or total loss of the invested capital.

Among the risks, then, should be considered aopportunity cost analysis: the amount we are going to allocate, in fact, could be destined for other types of investment.

Clearly, if we manage to get a better return over the long term, our decision could be wrong, while conversely, if our overall inflation bet turns out to be right, we could be dealing with a good investment.

Betting against slowing inflation… are you ready?

The key theme, ignored by most, is the following: buying an inflation-linked security means believing that inflation will remain high in the coming years.

This is true despite the minimum guaranteed coupon of 2% which will appeal to many and which, in all probability, will determine the success of these BTPs.

Put simply, if inflation were to remain high, the BTP in question could be an interesting tool to protect capital. I open and close brackets: protecting does not mean earningit means having the same money as before, only nominally worth more.

On the other hand, if inflation stopped running, such a security could yield less than other fixed-rate issues which, on the 10-year term, are now hovering around 4%.

Buying this security means betting against the slowdown in inflation and involves a risk.

