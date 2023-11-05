GM, 13 billion in investments in US factories

Listen to the audio version of the article

Detroit auto giants unblock investments after agreements on labor costs. Thirteen billion dollars of investments in factories in the United States and to increase workers’ wages. This is the preliminary agreement reached between General Motors and the Uaw auto workers union, after the historic six-week strike in factories across the country. According to the Bloomberg agency, GM has already invested 4 billion dollars in its Orion plant, outside Detroit, and will invest another 2 billion in its electric car assembly factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The bet on batteries

The agreement also includes measures to increase benefits for workers at electric battery plants, including a salary increase as requested at the start of the protest. «We won this round. But if we want to win the next one and the next one and the next one, the labor movement has to fight again,” said union leader Shawn Fain. Thanks to the agreement, the basic salary will increase by approximately 70% by the end of the contract, while the maximum salary will increase by approximately 33%. This week Joe Biden, who likes to define himself as the “most unionist president in history” and in a surprise move in recent weeks participated in the workers’ pickets in Detroit, called Fain to congratulate him and wish him well on his 55th birthday. The relationship with the Uaw, which brings together over 38,000 workers, will be crucial for the president in the 2024 elections. In fact, almost all the workers live in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three key swing states which in the last elections decided the occupant of the White House. Of the ‘Big Three’, with Ford and Stellantis the three large American car manufacturers, the protest against General Motors was the protest that lasted the longest, unleashing chaos in US car production with billions in costs for the sector.