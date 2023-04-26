Home » GM jumps by more than +3% post earnings better than expected. Improved guidance for 2023
Business

by admin
On Wall Street, focus on General Motors stock, which advanced by more than 3% after the American auto giant announced better-than-expected earnings, also communicating solid guidance for 2023.

GM ended the first quarter with adjusted EPS of $2.21, better than the $1.73 per share consensus expectation polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue was $39.99 billion, higher than the $38.96 billion expected by analysts.

General Motors also revised its guidance upwards, announcing that it now expects 2023 EPS of between $11 billion and $13 billion, thus earnings per share between $6.35 and $7.35.

Previously, estimates were for a profit of $10.5 to $12.5 billion, or $6 to $7 EPS.

