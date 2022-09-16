God Save The Pound. In addition to experiencing a particularly painful historical moment, farewell to Queen Elizabeth IIthe UK that wanted Brexit is also witnessing the collapse of its assets, in times of war and severe energy crisis that are biting the whole of Europe.

UK made economic disaster thermometer is the pound, capitulated to a minimum since 1985. And just today, by the way, is the 30th anniversary of the attack on the UK currency that was orchestrated by the financier George Soros: Black Wednesday shocked the UK on September 16, 1992, with the crash of the pound.

Today an article by Bloomberg Opinion signed by the pen of John Authers retraced what happened 30 years ago, recalling the big short bet by George Soros and also talking about the revenge of the former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

This, just as it comes to be said, alongside God Save The King who replaced God Save The Queen, too “God Save The Pound”.

Pound to lows since 1985, retail sales shock

To give the coup de grace to the currency, capitulated down to -1% at $ 1.1351, minimum value since 1985, was the figure released this morning, relating to UK retail sales for August.

The indicator has collapsed at the strongest pace in the past eight months, since December 2021, slipping on a monthly basis by 1.6%, in the wake of the plague of inflationwhich has undermined the confidence of consumers, who were consequently forced to cut their spending and shopping budgets.

“Today’s retail sales numbers are dire – MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny commented to Bloomberg – The pound-dollar exchange rate has room to fall further, in case of an increase in financial market volatility “.

The pound has already plunged 16% against the dollar since the beginning of this year by discounting not only the solidity of the dollar supported by the series of rate hikes by the Fed led by Jerome Powellbut also the prospect of a recession in the UK and the political uncertainty that comes with the creation of the new government.

UK inflation travels by the way close to the highs of the last 40 years, even if it fell in August from 10.1% in July to 9.9%.

Thirty years ago Black Wednesday UK

“Happy Black Wednesday Friday” is the title of the Bloomberg Opinion article, which recalls what former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher used to say:

“You can’t beat the market”.

Like this John Authers:

“After being dragged, decidedly against her will, to join the European Monetary System (Sme) – exchange rate mechanism which provided that the currencies of the European Union were exchanged within a fixed band against the German mark, (scheme which was considered a precursor to the birth of the euro) – Thatcher took his revenge exactly 30 years ago, when the UK government threw in the towel by giving up the effort to keep the pound in that mechanism “.

In doing so, the pound began to float freely on the markets, factor that caused his collapse.

It is worth mentioning that George Soros is known as the architect of the grave crisis of 1992, when he orchestrated a veritable speculative attack on the pound, which secured him a profit of around £ 1 billion.

Not for nothing, among the definitions that have been given to him, there is also the one that has identified him as “The man who destroyed the Bank of England” . Leading the hedge fund short betting charge, Soros brought out both the pound and the lira in September 1992 from European monetary system.

Sterling, EMS and Black Wednesday

A bit of history: the EMS, or rather the Exchange Ratio Mechanism –European Exchange Rate Mechanism – was introduced by the European Economic Community on March 13, 1979within the broader European Monetary System.

Objective: reduce fluctuations in exchange rates and ensure monetary stability in Europe, in view of the introduction of the euro on 1 January 1999.

The United Kingdom entered the program (ERM) in October 1990but he was forced out within two years just after the speculative attacks against the pound, put in place, precisely by George Soros.

The crash that followed – on September 16, 1992 – was baptized “Black Wednesday”.

“Il Black Wednesday – on the law in the article by Authers – is a classic example of how economic actors inadvertently manage to show their weakness just when they try to show their strength. The pound was already overvalued when it entered the mechanism. Subsequently, the mark was further strengthened, after the US Federal Reserve began to cut rates in order to stimulate the US economy “.

At that point, the article reads, hedge funds, led by George Soros, they realized that “It would not have been possible to defend that high level of the pound and they prepared to launch large bearish bets against the currency. In the early hours of Black Wednesday, the Bank of England (which at that time was not yet independent from the government) announced a two percentage point rate hike, from 10% to 12%“.

A blow to most UK homeowners “Who had taken out variable rate mortgages, and who saw the their monthly payments immediately shot up by 20%. Despite this, they all continued to sell the pounds. By lunchtime that day, a new announcement came: the loan rate had been raised again, to 15%. “

This “Extraordinarily aggressive maneuver was immediately counterproductive, in that the move would have jumped all mortgage payments by 50%. And traders, including Soros in particular, knew that such a situation would not be sustainable. So everyone continued to sell the pound, and the Bank of England remained the sole buyer of the currency. After the end of the negotiations, Chancellor Norman Lamont made the announcement: the UK would leave the exchange rate mechanism –European Exchange Rate Mechanism – . The next day, the Bank of England cut rates to 9%, and the government opted for a new strategy based on the currency’s weakness “.

Black Wednesday: a lesson for the markets?

This strategy, John Authers recalls, “Strengthened the (UK) economy, but did not make the fortune of the Conservative party, then led by John Major; in fact, it took a generation for the reputation (of the party), in terms of fiscal expertise, to be restored “.

The article indicates that “one of the main lessons of that incidentwhich would reappear in several emerging markets in the following decade “, it’s the following:

“I governments cannot lock on a currency (with the so-called peg) beyond the level that the markets are willing to accept “. In short, as Margaret Thatcher said: “You can’t beat the market”



Simply put, the markets are always right in the end. Was Soros right by any chance?



The speech is more timely than ever, given that the pound has collapsed in the last few hours to its lowest values ​​since 1985. Authers draws a parallel by recalling precisely what happened in 1985:

“In 1985, the pound plunged after the Fed’s move which, at the end of the previous year, had raised fed funds rates to 11.75%. A speculative bet ensued which resulted sterling close to dollar parityat levels that had never previously been tested “.

Said this, “The worst fall that the pound has suffered in its history remains the one reported on the night of the 2016 Brexit referendumwhen the thud was -8%, compared to the higher -4% that the pound recorded for the first time in the Black Wednesday” del 1992.

John Authers explains that, in particular, “it is when the Fed undertakes a monetary policy that is not synchronized with the rest of the world, that the stresses on other (non-US) currencies increase ”. And it is difficult for the current trend to reverse since, “In the six months since the invasion of Ukraine, 10-year US real rates have risen by more than 2 percentage points. And this is a financial shock as large as that of the 2008 global financial crisis“. Shock that triggers a major problem: “That represented by the fact that the money now goes more and more towards the dollar, to the detriment of anything else”.

Difficile, dice John Authers, intervene when the picture of fundamentals is so unclear and uncertain. And this is a warning to everyone, to governments that would like to intervene, and to the central banks themselves, who perhaps want to stop the depreciation of their currencies against the dollar.

A particular attention is paid to Bank of Japannow clearly intolerant of the continuous thuds of the yen.

But the BoJ be careful.

The Bank of England, or rather the BoE flop, docet. And it’s best to remember some history on the 30th anniversary of that Black Wednesday, which happened on September 16, 1992.