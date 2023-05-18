Going to the beach is now the stuff of the rich. Subscriptions, prices soar (+29%)

Expensive beach umbrella, peaks of 4,000 euros on the Amalfi coast

Going to the beach is now the stuff of the rich. We are now here: the summer season is about to begin and, this year, the price increases on bathing services are not long in coming. According to the analysis of the Federconsumatori National Observatorythe costs of bathing services recorded average increases of 11%, with peaks of +25% for the maxi umbrella and the cost of yoga/Pilates and +13% for massages.

To grow more, the cost of deck chairs, of the umbrella, of the season ticket e daily. And with price increases of this level, as he reports PambiancoItalian families prefer to opt for shorter and less expensive uses, so much so that they have returned to the establishments formula “half day”.

In detail, it is the season ticket from May to September-October 2023 that has undergone the greatest increase (+29%): until last year, the average cost was around 1,650 euros, while this year it will be 2,121 euros. To reveal it is the Only 24 Hours.

The masthead also shows the exorbitant costs of “gold cards” in the most luxurious resorts. The record goes to Amalfi Coast, where the space is sold “at its weight”: 4,133 euros for a place in the sun between Amalfi and Positano. Just below Gallipoli in Puglia, 3,797 euros for the seasonal, while in San Teodoro in Sardinia, the price ‘drops’ to 2,792 euros.

