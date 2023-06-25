Home » Going to the labor court: Porsche works councils are suing against deductions
Going to the labor court: Porsche works councils are suing against deductions

Because of the new case law, Porsche has reduced the salaries of works councils, some significantly. Those affected now want to achieve legal certainty in court. The company also wants this – and shows understanding.

More than a dozen exempted Porsche works council members are contesting the sometimes significant reduction in their remuneration before the labor court. The first lawsuits have already been lodged with the courts in Stuttgart and Leipzig, and more are to follow – including from the works council chairman, Harald Buck. The employee representatives want to have it checked whether the adjustment made by the company is legal in view of the new case law of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). Against the background of a criminal case against VW managers, the BGH had declared the long-standing practice of measuring the salaries of works councils according to their “hypothetical development” to be inadmissible. Out of concern about the allegation of infidelity, several companies then corrected the references.

