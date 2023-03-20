Golar Tundra, Giani: “Objective discomfort for the inhabitants of Piombino”

Italy from now he can really substitute the supplies of gas from the Russiathanks to the ship regasifier arrived in the port of Piombino. After a long journey that took her from Singapore to the Tyrrhenian Sea, tonight a few minutes before 11pm there Golar Tundra of Snam has made its entry into the Tuscan port where will it stay for three years. Arrived off Piombino in the late afternoon, she waited for the last ferry to the Island of Elba to leave the port to start sailing docking operations to the quay that has been assigned to it and which has been equipped to accommodate it until 2026. Since it will be fully operational – between the end of April and beginning of May – will guarantee approx 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, equal to approx a sixth of the amount of natural gas that currently comes provided from the Russia to Italy.

“On the presence of Golar Tundra in the port of Piombino there are all security guarantees“. So Eugene Giants answering journalists’ questions a few hours after the regasification ship entered the port, which will remain at the quay for three years. “What I believe – adds the extraordinary commissioner for the construction of the Piombino regasification terminal – is that at the moment we must concentrate on what Italy gives to Piombino for this situation of objective discomfort even if everything was done for ensure safety. I invite the Piombino authorities to sit down with me and with the minister and the government authorities to indicate the complementary works which we agreed then with the government Draghi but I am convinced now also with this government“.

