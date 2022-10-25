© Reuters. Gold Asia: Gold fluctuates around $1,650 as Fed policy uncertainty rises



Yingwei Financial Investing.com on Tuesday (25th), as the dollar’s decline was suspended, gold prices were under pressure near key support levels. Meanwhile, copper prices extended their recent decline amid concerns over a slowdown in global economic growth.

As of 13:38 Beijing time (01:38 a.m. EST), Yingwei’s Investing.com commodity market showed that it fell by US$0.88, or about 0.05%, to US$1,648.53 per ounce; the price fell by US$1.38, or about 0.08% , at $1,652.75 an ounce.

Gold and the U.S. dollar have remained range-bound in recent weeks amid growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. While signs of a possible Fed turnaround last week supported gold prices somewhat, the Fed is still expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points in November.

On Monday, the dollar steadied after falling for three sessions in a row, while remaining near its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

This year, rising U.S. interest rates have increased the opportunity cost of holding gold and have had a huge impact on gold. At the same time, gold has basically lost its appeal as a safe-haven asset and a hedge against inflation.

Gold prices are expected to remain under pressure in the short term as U.S. interest rates will continue to rise.

Among industrial metals, copper prices extended their slump from the previous session’s slump after a slew of weak economic data on Monday pointed to a gloomy outlook for global copper demand.

It fell 0.63% to $3.4125 per pound, down 1.4% in the previous session.

While China‘s copper imports surged in September as it ramped up infrastructure spending in recent months, the market remained concerned about the economic outlook due to the outbreak and related measures to prevent it, data showed.

Meanwhile, China‘s third-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations but fell well short of official targets.

In addition to China, copper is also facing headwinds from a slowdown in global economic activity, with euro zone PMI data suggesting the region’s economy may have contracted in the third quarter.

