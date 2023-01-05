Home Business Gold Asian Market: Gold hits 7-month high, Fed unanimously backs slower rate hikes Provided by Investing.com
by admin
Investing.com – Gold prices hovered near seven-month highs in Asian afternoon trading on Thursday (5th), after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed that policymakers unanimously supported slowing rate hikes, calming interest rate hikes. Rising hit metals markets.

Meanwhile, the prospect of the Federal Reserve tapering off its rate hikes is also expected to boost the U.S. economy, which fell to a three-week low after the minutes.

However, it also showed that policy makers remain highly focused on reducing inflation and intend to keep U.S. interest rates high, a move that could cap gains in metals markets.

As of 14:14 Beijing time (01:14 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com’s commodity prices rose by $0.62, or about 0.03%, to $1,855.36 per ounce; prices rose by $1.5, or about 0.08%. , At $1,860.50 an ounce, it once rose to $1,871.30 yesterday, a seven-month high. Over the past two trading days, gold futures and spot prices have risen by about 2%.

Gold prices were also boosted by safe-haven demand, especially after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that a recession in the world‘s major economies could occur in 2023.

Meanwhile, base metals were under pressure due to a possible slowdown in the global economy. Among industrial metals, copper prices temporarily stopped falling after falling for two consecutive days.

It was up 0.36% at $3.7560/lb, but is down almost 2% since the last trading day of 2022. The first round of peaks after China‘s epidemic has been liberalized has suppressed long positions. However, copper demand is expected to pick up eventually as the Chinese economy reopens.

See also  Jiu'an Medical's stock price soared and closed the letter of concern. Tigermed Pharmaceuticals ranked first, the market value evaporated by nearly 5.9 billion yuan "Medical Equipment Weekly List"_ 东方 Fortune.com

However, signs of slowing business activity in other major economies also weighed on industrial metals. Data on Wednesday showed it shrank for a second straight month, further fueling fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

In addition, after the release of the US manufacturing PMI, it fell 6%, and prices also fell.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

Compiler: Liu Chuan

