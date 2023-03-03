© Reuters. Gold Asian market: Gold price is expected to rise for the first time in five weeks, the Fed official speech relieved the market



Investing.com – Gold prices edged up during Asian afternoon trading on Friday (3rd), on track for the first weekly rise in five weeks, after comments from Fed officials dampened uncertainty over interest rate policy.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favored a 25 basis point hike in March and said the central bank could pause interest rate hikes in the middle and late this summer. Federal Reserve Governor Waller (Christopher Waller) also said that with inflation and economic growth slowing, interest rates may peak at 5.4% previously forecast.

However, they all warned that the Fed could take a more hawkish approach if the economy overheats.

As of 14:51 Beijing time (01:51 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that it rose $8.14, or about 0.44%, to $1,843.88 per ounce; the price rose $9.10, or about 0.49%. , at $1,849.60 an ounce. So far this week, gold spot and futures are both up about 1.5 percent, the first weekly gain since mid-January.

However, gold is still likely to close lower in February as the labor and labor markets remain strong. Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields and U.S. bond yields also rose overnight as data showed further declines in the U.S.

The focus on Friday turned to signs of a positive economy that could give the Fed more room to raise interest rates.

Rising tends to be bearish for metals markets as higher interest rates push up the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Previously, gold fell sharply in 2022 due to the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates.

Other precious metals also rallied this week, up about 7 percent so far this week, on track to snap a seven-session losing streak, and up 1.2 percent so far this week after six straight weeks of losses.

Industrial metals also rose as stronger-than-expected China fueled bets on a recovery in demand.

Before the deadline, it rose 0.93% to $4.1120/lb, up more than 3% so far this week, but fell 2% on Thursday (2nd), as data showed that the United States has continued to slow down in the past few months, raising concerns that the U.S. will continue to slow down this year. There may be a recession.

