Home Business Gold Asian market: Gold prices continue to hover at six-week lows Investors await Fed minutes provider Investing.com
Business

Gold Asian market: Gold prices continue to hover at six-week lows Investors await Fed minutes provider Investing.com

by admin
Gold Asian market: Gold prices continue to hover at six-week lows Investors await Fed minutes provider Investing.com
© Reuters. Gold Asian market: Gold prices continue to hover at six-week lows, investors await Fed meeting minutes

Investing.com – Gold prices continued to hover above six-week lows on Wednesday (22nd), as the market traded cautiously ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s February meeting, while stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data further supported the dollar.

Gold prices have traded in a tight range this week amid renewed fears of more hawkish action by the Federal Reserve, especially after stronger-than-expected inflation data in January. Stubborn inflation combined with signs of a positive U.S. economy has given the Fed plenty of room to keep raising rates.

As of 13:37 Beijing time (00:37 am Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that it rose $0.26, or about 0.01%, to $1,835.30 per ounce; the price rose $1.35, or about 0.07%. , at $1,843.85 an ounce.

(Gold spot price chart)

(Gold spot price chart)

Tonight, the U.S. is due to announce policy makers are widely expected to reiterate their hawkish stance.

In addition, this week also needs to pay attention to the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator to be released on Friday (24th), and price pressure is expected to remain relatively high in January.

Rising interest rates are negative for non-yielding assets such as gold and other precious metals, because rising interest rates will push up gold and gold, resulting in an increase in the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Data on Tuesday (21st) also showed that it was stronger than expected. However, any signs of recovery in the US economy will give the Fed more room to continue raising interest rates, and the Fed has made it clear that it intends to raise interest rates in the near future.

See also  Confindustria, the risk of stagnation is growing: consumption is slowing down, industry and construction suffer

But concerns remained about an eventual slowdown in the U.S. economy, especially after data on Tuesday showed pressure on the housing market.

Other precious metals were also lower, falling 0.06% to $944.60 an ounce, and down 0.17% to $21.852 an ounce.

Industrial metals rallied sharply on Tuesday, buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. PMIs, but are now down 0.43% at $4.1980/lb.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommendread

Compiler: Liu Chuan

You may also like

The alarm for the nuclear risk is growing

The Mercedes-Benz luxury electric car EQS SUV with...

Rete Tim, an assist from Kkr for Cdp:...

Rete Tim, an assist from Kkr for Cdp:...

Monkeypox, a lethal form attacks men with HIV

Covivio: record revenues and profits +5% in 2022

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise,...

Nexi: launches treasury share buyback programme

Electra Vehicles, 21 million round for software-driven batteries

Fondo Italiano and Euler join Hnh Hospitality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy