Investing.com – Gold prices continued to hover above six-week lows on Wednesday (22nd), as the market traded cautiously ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s February meeting, while stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data further supported the dollar.

Gold prices have traded in a tight range this week amid renewed fears of more hawkish action by the Federal Reserve, especially after stronger-than-expected inflation data in January. Stubborn inflation combined with signs of a positive U.S. economy has given the Fed plenty of room to keep raising rates.

As of 13:37 Beijing time (00:37 am Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that it rose $0.26, or about 0.01%, to $1,835.30 per ounce; the price rose $1.35, or about 0.07%. , at $1,843.85 an ounce.

Tonight, the U.S. is due to announce policy makers are widely expected to reiterate their hawkish stance.

In addition, this week also needs to pay attention to the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator to be released on Friday (24th), and price pressure is expected to remain relatively high in January.

Rising interest rates are negative for non-yielding assets such as gold and other precious metals, because rising interest rates will push up gold and gold, resulting in an increase in the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Data on Tuesday (21st) also showed that it was stronger than expected. However, any signs of recovery in the US economy will give the Fed more room to continue raising interest rates, and the Fed has made it clear that it intends to raise interest rates in the near future.

But concerns remained about an eventual slowdown in the U.S. economy, especially after data on Tuesday showed pressure on the housing market.

Other precious metals were also lower, falling 0.06% to $944.60 an ounce, and down 0.17% to $21.852 an ounce.

Industrial metals rallied sharply on Tuesday, buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. PMIs, but are now down 0.43% at $4.1980/lb.

