Gold Asia Market: Recession Fears Rising, Gold Safe-Haven Demand Returning?



Investing.com – Gold prices remained below $1,800 in Asian afternoon trading on Thursday (8th), but recovered from this week’s lows after growing fears of a global recession pushed up expectations for Safe-haven demand for gold.

Gold prices rose on Wednesday (7th) as more and more people warned that high interest rates and stubborn inflation would lead to a U.S. recession in 2023, while an inverted U.S. yield curve hinted at a U.S. recession.

Although gold has all but lost its safe-haven status this year, safe-haven funds are expected to return to gold amid expectations that the U.S. dollar may have peaked.

As of 13:54 Beijing time (00:54 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that it fell $2.34, or about 0.13%, to $1,783.85 per ounce; the price fell $2.35, or about 0.13%. , at $1,795.65 an ounce.

The focus this week turned to Friday’s U.S. inflation forecast to assess the path of U.S. inflation going forward.

While the decline in October was more than expected, it was still well above the Fed’s target. Strong consumer spending and the labor market also fueled concerns that inflation would remain stubborn in the coming months.

Strong economic data is likely to push the Fed to take a more hawkish approach, while the Fed is expected to scale back its rate hikes next week, but the bank also warned that if inflation persists, the final rate may be higher than previously expected.

Gold prices have been restrained this year, while the Fed’s hawkish outlook could put further pressure on gold.

In industrial metals, after rising for two consecutive days, it stopped and stabilized at around $3.8448/lb. China, the world‘s largest copper importer, confirmed this week that it has significantly improved its anti-epidemic restrictions, boosting expectations for increased demand. However, concerns over an economic slowdown in the rest of the world could dampen upward momentum in prices.

