Investing.com Investing.com on Friday (16th) Asian market, the price of gold was stable, but fell 1.7% in the previous trading day, after many important central banks said that interest rates were far from peaking, exacerbating the fear of economic recession worry.

While gold buying picked up earlier this week amid signs of easing U.S. inflationary pressures, gold reversed gains and weakened again after the Federal Reserve later warned that peak U.S. interest rates could be higher than expected.

At the same time, the European Central Bank also signaled that it will continue to raise interest rates, saying that headline inflation remains above the bank’s target range.

However, weak economic data from the United States and the euro zone showed that these two economies are still struggling under the shackles of high inflation and rising interest rates.

As of 14:17 Beijing time (01:17 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that the price rose 0.17% to $1,779.93 an ounce; the price rose 0.08% to $1,789.25 an ounce.

So far this week, gold prices have fallen about 1.1 percent as safe-haven demand has increased.

Since the beginning of this year, as the rise in U.S. interest rates has pushed up the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, gold has basically lost its attributes as a safe-haven asset, while the U.S. dollar has outperformed gold and has become the market’s favorite safe haven.

The Fed’s hawkish stance has also hit other precious metals, which have fallen 2 percent for the week compared with a 1.9 percent loss.

However, most investors are still inclined to think that the Fed will weaken further in February next year.

In addition, it rebounded slightly after falling 2.97% yesterday, but it still fell 2.4% this week. Renewed concerns about the prospects of the world‘s second largest economy have suppressed copper prices, but some people still believe that copper prices will still benefit from China‘s relaxation next year. Anti-epidemic restrictions.

