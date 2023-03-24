In Piazza Affari runs Inwit, Amplifon and St

Looking at Piazza Affari, among the starting points of Inwit, on the press rumors regarding the fact that the French fund Ardian is probing with JP Morgan the possibility of proceeding with a private takeover operation. Opposite sign for Italgas. As reported by the Only 24 Hours, Snam would have reached an agreement to amend the Italgas control syndicate agreement between Snam itself and Cdp Reti in order to allow some specific hypotheses for the transfer of the Italgas share held by Snam. Amplifon and Stmicroelectronics also stood out positively in Piazza Affari, the latter in the wake of the happy day of European technology, supported by their American counterparts (the Nasdaq rises by around 2 points on Wall Street). On the other hand, Diasorin, the oil companies, held back by the fluctuating trend of crude oil (Saipem the worst, Tenaris and the banks (with Banco Bpm and Banca Pop Er to score the least convincing performances). Off the main list, the sharp drop should be noted of Industrie De Nora, after having managed to yield about 8 points), hit by sales after the 2022 accounts and the revision of some indicators of the strategic plan, however confirmed in its plant. Does not hold up positively Recovery (after the rally on the eve and +7% at the start). This following the agreement reached with Lendlease for the sale of the Santa Giulia areas at a market value of 648 million euros, which allows Risanamento to cancel its debts, which allows the company to return to finance itself on the market and complete the other projects in the portfolio. Iren is also up after the accounts and the new plan.

Dollar under pressure, euro revises 1.09 level

A day of strong increases for the euro, which strengthened against the greenback, even returning above the threshold of 1.09 dollars, briefly seen last February and, previously, in April 2022. The single currency changes hands 1,089 dollars, against 1,079 on the eve. «The dovish hike, the Federal Reserve’s non-aggressive rate hike and the words of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have resulted in a sharp depreciation of the dollar. Conversely, the comments of ECB members have produced a strengthening of the single currency, which is sailing towards 1.10», underline the analysts of MPS Capital Services. That said, “while attempts to recover key resistance levels continue on the stock market, we are experiencing a rather chaotic and unclear phase on the other markets, especially the foreign exchange one”, add the experts of ActivTrades, underlining that “the currency unique also benefits from the narrative that in this moment of crisis in the banking sector, sees the European one more solid than the Swiss and American ones, which seem to pay for not having the same regulation, which in the old continent is more restrictive”. Meanwhile, the euro/yen exchange rate is at 142.565 (from 143.13), while the dollar/yen cross is at 130.998.

Coinbase thud with possible Sec lawsuit, cryptocurrencies down

Coinbase Global, which deals with digital asset trading and is the largest American platform for cryptocurrencies, is down sharply on the Stock Exchange (-13.9% on Wall Street and -19.17% on the Global Equity Market of Piazza Affari) after having received formal communication that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the American Consob), intends to initiate legal action against the company. The chairman of the SEC, Gary Gensler, has repeatedly stated that many of the tokens and products offered by companies operating in the cryptocurrency segment are in effect securities and therefore trading platforms are required to register with the authority. Calls for more regulation have intensified after the collapse of several companies, including FTX, resulted in large losses for investors. More specifically, Coinbase has received the so-called “Wells Notice”, which concerns parts of the platform, including the segment of listed digital assets and Coinbase Earn and Coinbase Wallet services. The story also had repercussions on the main cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin dropped 2.1% to $27,631 and Ethereum 2% to $1,757.

Swiss central bank raises rates from 0.5% to 1.5%

Slightly moved oil, natural gas rises

Modest increases for oil: the May contract on Brent rises by 0.31% to 76.92 dollars a barrel and that of the same maturity on the Wti by 0.24% to 71.07 dollars a barrel. In Amsterdam, the price of gas in the final minutes rose by 8.3% to 43.305 euros per megawatt hour.

Oro closes at a year-long high

Gold gained $46.30, 2.4% on the Comex today, closing the session at $1,995.90 an ounce, the highest closing in over a year, precisely since March 10, 2022. it was the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%-5%, the highest level since 2007, and bankers’ forecasts for another rate hike later this year .